Brighton is one of the top spenders on highways and transport in the UK
Brighton and Hove City Council spent £138 per person on highways and transport between 2021-2022 – making them one of the top spenders in the entire country.
By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 5:18pm
New research from Bill Plant Driving School suggests the city came ninth on the list with Scilly Isles coming out on top as they spent £875 per person.
Bill Plant Driving School said it took several factors into account when putting together the list including highway and transport expenditure and roads that require maintenance.
