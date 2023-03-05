Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton is one of the top spenders on highways and transport in the UK

Brighton and Hove City Council spent £138 per person on highways and transport between 2021-2022 – making them one of the top spenders in the entire country.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 5:18pm

New research from Bill Plant Driving School suggests the city came ninth on the list with Scilly Isles coming out on top as they spent £875 per person.

Bill Plant Driving School said it took several factors into account when putting together the list including highway and transport expenditure and roads that require maintenance.

Brighton and Hove. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
