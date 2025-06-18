Brighton language school boss says parking and road layout problems were forewarned

New parking bays and road construction work has left a language school director concerned for his pupils’ safety.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Language College director Gary Farmer has been raising concerns about new parking bays outside the international school in Old Steine for two months because drivers park up on the pavement and disabled bays are in use all day.

In an email to Brighton and Hove City Council highways officers and Kemptown ward councillors, Mr Farmer shared his concerns for the safety of more than 500 students, some as young as seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers often tried to drive down one-way Princes Street, he said, which resulted in vehicles having to turn in the road daily.

Footpath blocked by barrier - picture Gary Farmer

He also said that he regularly saw disabled patients struggle to cross the road because blue badge bays were on the south side of the new parking area – on the opposite side to the doctors’ surgery.

There were regularly four cars parked in the three bays, he said, which was another safety concern.

His most recent frustration came last Wednesday (11 June) when a green plastic barrier was installed along the pavement directly in front of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farmer, who has stood three times in local elections, most recently for Reform UK, has campaigned for changes to the Valley Gardens project for the past six to seven years.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “I am aware of this concern while construction works are ongoing. As with all ongoing roadworks, construction has caused some disruption locally and we apologise for any inconvenience.

“We have already made improvements to parking including dedicated bays for blue badge holders and medical staff. We are currently working with the contractor to help improve access for pedestrians and parking bay users while work is carried out.

“We understand residents’ concerns and have responded both by letter and in person. Once the work is complete, Pavilion Street re-opens and the loading bay is up and running, we will be happy to review feedback and consider making amendments to loading and parking restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, inconsiderate parking can add to any disruption and damage newly laid pavements and we would ask drivers to think carefully before they park their vehicles.

“We are confident that, when the work is finished transforming this part of the city centre, pedestrians and people accessing the language school will enjoy the benefits of a much larger and safer area.”

But Mr Farmer said that Councillor Muten had missed his point, adding: “The issues stem from the council’s dismissive approach to genuine concerns and feedback from residents, businesses and stakeholders made at the outset of the project.

“Common sense constructive advice on the basic planning has been ignored or belittled by the council who have taken a ‘we know best’ approach since day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The zone in question is not ‘much larger’ with the pinch-point for footfall immediately outside the front door of the school which was pointed out at length to the council but ignored.

“It could have been so much better and truly benefited the community but it is a missed opportunity and an own goal for this Labour council.

“This is the first stage of VG3 (phase three of the Valley Gardens project) and immediately problems have arisen which were foretold.

“It doesn’t bode well for the next 12 months as the council pushes forward with a scheme that does not deliver and has all the signs of another white elephant project for this council.”