Brighton Sainsbury's faces objections to drinks licence application

Police and neighbours have objected to a Brighton supermarket’s application for a drinks licence, partly because of fears about increasing levels of anti-social behaviour.

The new branch of Sainsbury’s, in Makerfield, Lewes Road, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to sell alcohol daily from 7am to 11pm daily.

Nine neighbours have sent objection to the council about the application from the store which has been built on land that formed part of Preston Barracks.

The council’s licensing team has not objected to the application because it complies with policy and is not in an area of Brighton and Hove where extra restrictions apply.

Homes X Lewes Road Sainsburys is moving in here | Picture: LDR Service

But the application is now due to be decided at a council licensing panel hearing that has been scheduled to take place before three councillors next Monday (20 January).

An anonymous neighbour, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Unfortunately, Lewes Road has a problem with anti-social, alcohol-related behaviour, with these characters spending their days hanging around the local supermarkets, drinking, causing public nuisance and generally bringing the area down.”

The neighbour said that cited “Aldi, in the neighbouring retail park, Sainsbury’s, at 93 Lewes Road, and the Co-op, at 58-62 Lewes Road”.

The anonymous neighbour added: “By having a licence, I fear these characters will be drawn to this area too.

“As it is a residential community, Sainsbury’s are obliged, as a duty of care, to protect the local residents against nuisance and any anti-social behaviour that could impact the community’s wellbeing.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “According to the plan, there will be an open traffic-free area outside the Sainsbury as well as a medical centre near by with benches and recreational areas.

“Approving an alcohol licence would cause a high concentration of individuals with alcoholic addiction staying outside our houses day and night.”

Sussex Police held talks with Sainsbury’s and the supermarket firm has agreed shorter hours.

The police want licence conditions to prevent the sale of strong beer and cider and to prevent drink being sold in single cans because these are regarded as more likely to be bought by problem drinkers.

The force also wants conditions requiring security staff to be on duty over bank holiday weekends, and football match days and on other occasions such as Pride weekend.

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday 20 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.