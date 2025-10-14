Brighton tenants affected by anti-social behaviour and hate crimes afraid to speak out, say councillors

People affected by anti-social behaviour and hate crimes are afraid to speak out and some who do just have their fears and concerns dismissed, councillors told housing bosses.

The comments came as Brighton and Hove City Council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee debated the draft “housing hate incident policy” before it is adopted by the council’s housing team.

The council is required to have a policy on dealing with hate crimes in its housing after the introduction of the Social Housing Regulation Act 2023.

Hate crimes include people treating someone differently because of their race, religion, gender or gender identity, disability or sexuality.

Dr Anusree Biswas Sasidharan

This could include name-calling, sending offensive letters or emails or criminal behaviour such as threats, intimidation, violence or criminal damage.

Anusree Biswas Sasidharan, a co-opted member of the committee, said that the debate on hate crime policy was timely, given the arson attack on Peacehaven Mosque last weekend.

She described the effects of the attack as “reverberating” beyond the town and across the county to those who “look different”, not just the Muslim community.

Dr Biswas Sasidharan said: “A lot of racialised minorities do not report hate crimes in general. They just don’t do it because it’s ‘normal’ and it just happens. You must move on. Don’t make a fuss.

Jackie O'Quinn, Labour Goldsmid

“There are a lot of people in the community who are really scared, especially when there is heightened, dangerous rhetoric going on. It’s really difficult.”

She welcomed the “easy read” element of the survey which was co-produced with learning disability advocacy charity Speak Out – and she suggested that the council use a similar format for other information.

On Wednesday (8 October) the committee was told that there had been 57 responses to the online public consultation held last year.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows, who represents Patcham and Hollingbury ward, highlighted the lack of response, representing less than half a per cent of the 13,000 council tenants and leaseholders.

Hove Town Hall, Norton Road

This was despite the council sending out thousands of texts and promoting the consultation.

She said that the lack of response did not mean that tenants were satisfied with how the council was dealing with hate crime and anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Meadows said: “They will talk to each other. They won’t respond to consultations, especially formal ones, if there’s any way of being identified. They just won’t do it.

“If someone reports problems within blocks or on estates and everyone goes to them to report the problem, they’re constantly reporting. They’re then made to feel like they’re a nuisance.

“They are told: ‘We can’t deal with you any more. We can’t talk to you because you’re taking up too much time.’

“I feel that’s a wrong approach. There are many tenants who won’t talk to housing officers. If you’re lucky, you’ll get them to talk to a councillor.

“The majority will talk to someone they feel safe with but then they’re left out in the cold for being ‘a nuisance’.”

Councillor Meadows was referring to Craven Vale resident Lee Catt, who co-chairs the council’s central area housing panel.

Mr Catt received an email earlier this year telling him that the council would only communicate with him through one dedicated email address because of the volume of complaints.

The council’s director for housing people services Harry Williams said that a lot of work was done to encourage people to respond.

Mr Williams said: “It reflects the nature of hate reporting that it is under-reported.

“We’re not taking it as a guarantee that our tenants are happy with this policy but more we have a lot more work to do about how we engage with community groups.”

When it came to third-party reporting, he was concerned to hear of the experiences mentioned by Councillor Meadows and said that it was not a nuisance but welcomed.

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who chairs the committee, also referred to Mr Catt, who has spoken at the committee’s anti-social behaviour working group meetings.

She echoed the comments by Councillor Meadows about the low response rate, referring to her own experience as a councillor for more than 10 years with a large estate in her ward.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “(Mr Catt) also talked about training and said there are these policies and so on but they’re not always adhered to when dealing with people. That is something that needs work.

“I agree (with Councillor Meadows) that it can be incredibly difficult when you have estates where people don’t want to talk to you, officers or councillors, or anybody in any kind of position of authority, as it could get them into trouble.

“They don’t even seek a third party. They suffer in silence.”