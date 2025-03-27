Brighton University building could become 170-bed tourist hostel

A hotel company will learn next week whether it can change a university-owned building into a 170-bed tourist hostel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safestay Hostel submitted a planning application to convert a Brighton University building at 10-11 Pavilion Parade, Brighton.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee supports the proposal, subject to legal agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade II listed building, constructed in 1788, was previously owned by the university and contained lecture rooms and seminar rooms as well as offices for the faculty of art, design and humanities.

10 11 Pavilion Parade | LDR Service

In its application, Safestay said that dormitories with bunk beds for four to eight people and en-suite bathrooms would be provided on the ground to fourth floors.

A lounge and reception area is planned for the ground floor, with a kitchen and prep area and bar on the lower ground floor, along with back-of-house operations.

Safestay said that the university no longer needed the building – said to be “deteriorating” – and planned to reinvest the proceeds from selling it in “cutting-edge” facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant also said: “Since all of the original period features have been removed from the building, the proposed interior refit offers an opportunity to re-establish certain features, such as ceilings, cornices, skirtings, architraves, etc, to the three principal rooms fronting Pavilion Parade.

10-11 Pavilion Parade | LDR Service

“These elements along with the external refurbishment can be conditioned by planning to ensure the conservation officer’s approval.”

The council has received 22 objections to the application. Concerns included noise, loss of privacy and overlooking.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “As a resident of the Glass Pavilion, I strongly disagree with this proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will add to already extremely loud noise levels in the area and will encourage more anti-social behaviour.

“Every night I get woken up at midnight, then at 1am, 2am and 4am when pubs and clubs close and all the intoxicated people leave.

“Having a hostel in operation 24/7 will make matters worse to another level where rest and quiet time will virtually disappear.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “The hostel application is just outside of the area where new hotel accommodation is firstly directed, and this type of ‘tourist’ accommodation is not fitting with a listed building in a conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are already approximately eight hostels within a 5 to 15-minute walking distance.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (2 April) when councillors are expected to give their verdict. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.