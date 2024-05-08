Brighton's Taste of the Caribbean Food and Drink Festival alcohol licence opposed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taste of the Caribbean Food and Drink Festival is due to take place on Saturday 22 June, and is expected to operate one weekend a year from next year.

The event will be fenced of from the rest of the park and include bars serving alcohol at various points across the enclosed site.

An alcohol licence by the event operators S&A Entertainment Ltd is for alcohol sales from 10am to 8pm on site only.

Brighton and Hove City Council does not have any restrictions on new alcohol licences in the Westdene and Hove Park ward.

However, two neighbours have opposed the application which means it will be decided by a panel of three councillors at a hearing on Tuesday 14 May.

One of the objectors, whose details are removed on the council website, said they are concerned about security, noise, parking in neighbouring streets and whether residents will be consulted on potential future two-day events.

The other objector said: “The toilet and other hygiene facilities in this location are limited and inadequate for an event which may attract large numbers of people.

“The events proposed are based on live and recorded music, which if played at high volume will disturb the peaceful enjoyment of local homes.”

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council licensing department have agreed conditions with the organisers.

When bars are open, one personal licence holder for every two bars will be on site.

No drinks will be sold in glass containers.

Sussex Police will have free access to all parts of the licensed site when it is open.

SIA security staff will be employed to monitor the site overnight and keep an incident log of any crimes, people who are removed from the site, any complaints and seizure of drugs or offensive weapons.

The council will be informed of future two-day events at least six months in advance.