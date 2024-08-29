Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a retail park in Broadbridge Heath are to be decided by Horsham District Council.

The application for a former county council depot off the A24 will be discussed by the planning committee on Tuesday (September 3).

The plans – which have been recommended for approval – include branches of Lidl, McDonald’s and B&Q, as well as a drive-thru coffee shop.

The application was due to be decided in June but was withdrawn after concerns were raised by Tesco, which has a branch immediately next to the site.

Site of a proposed retail park off the A24 at Broadbridge Heath. Image: West Sussex County Council

The depot was declared surplus to requirements by West Sussex County Council in 2018, and plans for the retail park were submitted in June 2023.

The public has been divided over the proposals, with the district council receiving letters of objection and support.

Concerns raised included ‘blight and over-development’, traffic congestion and whether such a park was even needed.

But those supporting the plans felt the redevelopment of the ‘eye-sore’ site was needed and welcomed the new jobs it would create.

The entrance to the former council depot off the A24 at Broadbridge Heath. Image: West Sussex County Council

If approved, the site will include 230 parking spaces, including 13 accessible, 11 for families, and ten electric vehicle charging points.

There will also be space for 108 bicycles and 11 motorbikes.

The planning committee will meet from 5.30pm at the district council building in Chart Way. The meeting will also be live-streamed in audio and via YouTube.

To view the plans in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1133.