Budget and Corporate Plan agreed for Hastings Borough Council

At Full Council last night (Wednesday 12 February) Hastings borough councillors agreed the budget and Corporate Plan 2025-2030.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreed budget includes an increase of 2.99% in the Hastings element of council tax. This is less than 18p a week (£9.20 a year) for a Band D property. The East Sussex County Council, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police elements of council tax have also been confirmed this week at their respective budget meetings and have been included within the updated budget papers.

Council tax bills for 2025/26 will be sent out in early March and will also be available on My Hastings. Residents can access these through "My Accounts - New". This is available to residents who have already linked their council tax account. If you want to register for this service details will be included on your new council tax bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the budget, councillors also agreed a new Corporate Plan for 2025-2030 which focuses on the vision: “Our vision is a Hastings where residents are proud of their town and feel safe, valued and heard. Where housing is available, affordable, energy-efficient and secure. Where everyone can live healthy, fulfilling lives, no matter who they are or where they’ve come from, and where people can access the right skills and education they need to get well-paid jobs.” There are five priorities that sit under the vision with actions.

Hastings Borough Council logo

These are to ensure that Hastings:

1. has a financially stable council that delivers high quality, responsive services in cooperation with local people;

2. is tackling homelessness and ensuring good-quality housing;

3. is tackling poverty and inequality;

4. takes action to tackle the climate and nature crisis; and

5. encourages and supports pride of place in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Darren Mackenzie, lead councillor for finance, said: “I’m pleased we have been able to set a balanced budget for 2025/26, drawing on £27,000 of reserves. This is thanks to the hard work of all our staff who are identifying savings while also protecting front line services. We have also received additional one-off government funding around tackling homelessness which we are very grateful for. However, the cost of temporary accommodation is still taking more than 40% of our budget so it’s essential that the government delivers a long-term strategy for tackling homelessness as well as reforming local government finance if their devolution aspiration for more power to local people is to succeed.”

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “Our new Corporate Plan sets out our commitment to achieving our vision for Hastings, but a key part of that is getting to a stable financial position so we can invest in the areas that need money spending on them. Many people have asked why we have put together a new Corporate Plan with devolution and local government reorganisation coming.

“It is essential that our priorities for the town, set out in our new Corporate Plan, drive the process of devolution and local government reorganisation to ensure we get the best deal for Hastings. This means regeneration that addresses the long-standing inequalities in our town as well as building on the huge wealth of cultural, heritage and creative assets to deliver renewal and ensure Hastings’ place as a top tourist destination.”

The final version of the Corporate Plan will be available on the council website shortly.