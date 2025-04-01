Budget surplus means double the grant opportunities for Chichester district community groups
In February, the district council agreed that the £189,300 should be put to community use. It was added to the budget for the grants & concessions panel, taking its pot for the year up to £364,300.
During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (April 1), Tracie Bangert, chair of the panel, said: “By more than doubling the existing grants pot, we hope to encourage our communities and local organisations to develop more ambitious plans.
“While legacies may come in different shapes and forms, we are hoping to create lasting improvements in the district in as many communities as possible.”
Until now, small grants have been limited to £1,000. That will be doubled to £2,000, while larger grants will be increased from £10,000 to £25,000.
Leader Adrian Moss said it was important to highlight what was available to the area’s parish councils and community groups.
Information on the council’s website about grants will be updated by mid-April.
