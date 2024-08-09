Burgess Hill Town Council makes move to annual grants process
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Currently there are three rounds of grants; two for minor grants (April and August) and one for major (September), but this will be changing to an annual process, following the final minor phase 2 grants and major application rounds this autumn. The deadline for the 25/26 financial year will be 31 January 2026. This will then continue each year, with the grants assessed in late February/early MarchMoving to an annual process will allow all grants to be assessed in one meeting, allowing for funds to be allocated more fairly across the applications, as there will be no need to hold funds back for further applications in additional rounds.Due to budget allocations, the first annual process will have a deadline of 31 January 2026, with allocations made in February/March 2026. Groups are therefore invited to apply for grants in the upcoming minor and major rounds for any projects ahead of the new process being implemented on 1 October 2024. The application deadlines are;
- Minor - 31 August 2024 (of up to £1,000 are available for running costs as well as capital expenditure)
- Major - 30 September 2024 (of £1,000+ for capital costs only)
There will also be two changes to the ‘Conditions of Funding’, which are;
- To restrict the scheme to organizations that have ‘Net Current Assets’ of less than £1 million to ensure that the scheme supports smaller groups.
- To state that preference is given to those groups that have not received a grant in the last 24 months.
Chairman of the Grants Panel, Councillor Matthew Goldsmith, said of the change: “Burgess Hill Town Council is committed to supporting our fantastic local voluntary organisations with grants. The modernisation of the grant decision process will give everyone greater certainty and transparency. We look forward to its roll out into the community”.For more information including the Conditions of Funding and application forms visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.