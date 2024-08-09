Burgess Hill Town Council makes move to annual grants process

Burgess Hill Town Council are changing their grants process to better support local community groups and local voluntary organisations efficiently.

Currently there are three rounds of grants; two for minor grants (April and August) and one for major (September), but this will be changing to an annual process, following the final minor phase 2 grants and major application rounds this autumn. The deadline for the 25/26 financial year will be 31 January 2026. This will then continue each year, with the grants assessed in late February/early MarchMoving to an annual process will allow all grants to be assessed in one meeting, allowing for funds to be allocated more fairly across the applications, as there will be no need to hold funds back for further applications in additional rounds.Due to budget allocations, the first annual process will have a deadline of 31 January 2026, with allocations made in February/March 2026. Groups are therefore invited to apply for grants in the upcoming minor and major rounds for any projects ahead of the new process being implemented on 1 October 2024. The application deadlines are;