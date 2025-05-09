Burgess Hill Town Council to host annual town meeting

By Julie Holden
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 15:12 BST
The Annual Town Meeting will be held at Cyprus Hall on Tuesday 20th May.

Residents will be welcome from 7pm for tea/coffee and an opportunity to speak with Councillors who represent residents of Burgess Hill at the Town, District and County Councils. This informal time is an opportunity to meet local Councillors and ask any questions as to the work of the three Councils.

The meeting will start promptly at 7.30pm with an expected duration of 90 minutes.

The Town Mayor will chair the meeting and give a brief update on the changes to local government due to start in 2026: when a Sussex Mayor will be elected. Through to 2028 when a new Unitary Authority will replace both Mid Sussex and West Sussex Councils. He will also highlight any matters on the Burgess Hill Town Council Annual Report which will be available.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

A presentation will be given by the Bluebell Railway as to the activities in place to mark 200 years since the first passenger trains (The Stockton to Darlington Railway).

An open forum will follow with the opportunity to discuss any matters that relate to the Town. For those who cannot attend the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live from just before 7.30pm on Mid Sussex Radio which can be found on 103.8FM or via the internet www.midsussexradio.co.uk/listen

