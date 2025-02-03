Bus lane to be extended as part of the Crawley Manor Royal highway improvement scheme

The final phase of the Manor Royal Improvement Scheme, which will extend the eastbound bus lane on Manor Royal Road, is set to begin work in February 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This third and final phase follows on from works completed in September 2023 which provided improvements to Manor Royal Road, including to the public realm on Manor Royal/Gatwick Road roundabout, a brand-new eastbound bus lane and carriageway resurfacing.

The extension of the eastbound bus lane will provide a dedicated bus route that connects the A23 London Road with Gatwick Road This phase of works is expected to be completed in September 2025. The bus lane extension is part of the County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is funded by a grant from the Department for Transport. It is designed to enhance the reliability of local bus services and reduce passengers’ journey times. The works will also aim to improve infrastructure durability and reduce maintenance cost over several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manor Royal Improvement Scheme is a partnership between West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and Manor Royal BID and is part of the Crawley Growth Programme.

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “Extending the bus lane significantly enhances the reliability of our bus services and aims to improve journey times for passengers. It also allows for buses to navigate efficiently around traffic congestion during peak hours. “Enhancing our bus services and improving access for residents and businesses alike contribute greatly to our Council priority of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy for all in West Sussex. “I am proud of the great work being done in Crawley and in our partnerships with Crawley Borough Council and Manor Royal BID. These improvements will hopefully bring continued regeneration to Crawley, its residents and visitors and attract more businesses.”

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are an affordable and sustainable travel option and it’s fantastic to see that the extension of the bus lane on Manor Royal Road will help improve the punctuality and reliability of local bus services.

“Our Buses Bill will help local leaders give passengers the modern, reliable and efficient services they can truly rely on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are delighted that the final phase of the Manor Royal Improvement Scheme will be completed in the coming months, bringing economic benefits and transport improvements for Crawley. The bus improvement scheme will enhance commuter access to Manor Royal and beyond, by speeding up bus journeys for thousands of passengers and encouraging more sustainable travel.” Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID said: “This additional investment and other complementary works are important to the function and attractiveness of the Manor Royal Business District. On top of the other many notable improvements from previous phases, this new project serves underscore the superb partnership between the County Council, Borough Council and the BID.”

For more information about the scheme, please visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/cmr