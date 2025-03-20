Bus transport across West Sussex gets a lift with more funding

West Sussex County Council has been awarded a grant from the Department for Transport of more than £9m to continue to improve the bus network in the county.

Since the submission of the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in 2022, the county council has received over £19 million in BSIP funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) to support the council’s BSIP priorities. This grant allowed the county council to launch bus initiatives that benefitted residents through an improved public transport network. These initiatives include new bus lanes, improvements to bus stops and roadside infrastructure, increased bus frequencies, cheaper bus fares for young people, and the introduction of anon-demand bus rideshare service.

Further enhancements to West Sussex’s bus network can be expected to continue throughout 2025/2026 following the award of the additional funding. The grant is to support the continuation of the bus improvements and priorities set out by the council’s BSIP, including:

£4.5 million allocated to supporting routes, increasing bus frequencies, and fares for young people

£4.7 million to support infrastructure projects which include bus priority, bus stop improvements including additional Real Time Passenger Information displays.

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Having a reliable public transport network is vital in providing a sustainable and prosperous economy in our county. Both residents and businesses rely on buses to keep them connected with their communities, whether it’s for work, leisure, or education.

“We welcome this continued grant from the government that allows us to further improve our public transport services and for the opportunity to continue working in close partnership with the local bus operators.

“By improving our bus network, we are able to boost people’s independence and help them to fulfil their potential while also providing a more environmentally friendly way to travel.”

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP, said: "The value of regular and reliable bus services cannot be understated, so it's great to hear that our £9 million investment in bus improvements will be put to good use boosting bus services and enhancing infrastructure for passengers across West Sussex.

"With over £1bn allocated across the country, and our Bus Services Bill set to give local leaders new powers to take control of services, our bus revolution is well underway - bringing an end to the postcode lottery of bus services, driving economic growth, and better connecting communities to jobs and opportunities."

The spending allocation of the new BSIP grant has been approved and information on the decision details are available here: Decision - Bus Service Improvement Plan/Enhanced Partnership - Revised Spending Plan HT18 (24/25)