The kiosk was moved further into the site during Covid restrictions to ease traffic queues on the Upper Bognor Road roundabout.

Now the resort has submitted restrospective plans for the kiosk to be permanent and to alter its car park layout to make up for the lost parking spaces.

A plannign statement by Walsingham Planning, on behalf of Bourne Leisure, said consent was granted for the same development for a time-limited period of one year, which has expired, so consent is retrospective.

Parking arrangements at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

It said: "The development site comprises part of the car park to the north of the Splash pool and the car park to the east of the Splash.

"The Splash pool permission approved a decked car park to the east of the pool building together with a phasing plan or 152 car parking spaced."

Part of the Splash scheme included a new kiosk which moved the newly arriving guest registration facility further into the site seeking to reduce the potential of queuing cars to impact on the highway network outside.

"This arrangement did not prove effective and a new application for a kiosk in a different location was submitted in December 2020," the statement said.

Permission was granted in March last year to move the kiosk into the new car park to the north of Splash.

The kiosk has four service windows so that four cars can be processed at a time and 53 cars can queue within the site.

"The measures introduced due to Covid restrictions have been found to work very well even with the resort back to operating at full capacity." the statement said.

"The all-round advantages are such that the resort is very keen to keep the system in place.

"Butlin's are unaware of any complaints or concerns expressed by the neighbours closest to the new queue and kiosk."

There is a loss of 49 parking spaces as a result of moving the kiosk and other changes and the new layout provides 234 spaces - 33 spaces above the approved level for Splash, the statement said.