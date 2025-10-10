Buying a home just got easier in Wealden district thanks to digital transformation

From today, buying a property in the Wealden district just got quicker and easier for everyone.

Wealden District Council has successfully transferred its Local Land Charges (LLC) service to HM Land Registry’s national digital register, as part of its digital transformation to modernise property services and support residents.

This means that anyone, not just solicitors, can search local land charge information online instantly, helping to speed up property transactions and provide clearer information earlier in the buying process.

Local land charges are important legal records that highlight any restrictions or obligations on a property, such as planning conditions, listed building status, or conservation area rules. These can affect what you’re allowed to do with your home or land.

Users of the national register can download a personal search free of charge or buy an official search for £15. This will allow unlimited repeat searches for six months. All information is delivered in a standard easy-to-read format, with geospatial maps.

Councillor Ian Tysh, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Planning and Environment, said, “We’re pleased to be part of this important step in modernising the way property information is accessed. By transferring our local land charges service to HM Land Registry’s national digital register, we’re helping to make the property-buying process quicker, and more accessible. This change not only supports better decision-making for home buyers but also reflects our commitment to embracing digital innovation that benefits our residents and local economy.”

“If residents are buying a home, considering a plot of land, or just want to understand any restrictions on their property, this digital service offers that information.”

For more information visit GOV.UK.