Cabinet councillors welcome new homes across Eastbourne

Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) cabinet has welcomed progress on several housing schemes in the town.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Yesterday (September 20) the cabinet also embraced proposals for new opportunities to create more homes in the area.

EBC said it is one of just a third of English councils that have built new social housing in each year of the last five financial years, according to government figures, with two-thirds of councils having not built any homes at all during this period.

Among the finished projects are seven two-bedroom homes in Fort Lane; five two-bedroom houses and a one-bedroom flat in Brede Close; and 12 one and two-bedroom flats at The Foundry in Langney Road.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council/Edward Reeves PhotographyEastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council/Edward Reeves Photography
Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council/Edward Reeves Photography

Nineteen one and two-bedroom flats, including fully accessible flats on the ground floor, are also being built at a former council car park in Southfields Road, with completion expected later this year. Six three-bedroom houses and 14 flats under construction in Cavalry Crescent are also expected be ready for families next year.

On top of this, EBC said various garage sites are being assessed for potential housing across the town and these could deliver between 40 and 60 new homes.

EBC’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock said: “I am delighted we are delivering new council homes for people in Eastbourne who desperately need them, particularly given the substantial challenges within the industry and many economic pressures, both nationally and locally.

“It’s particularly pleasing that we are bringing forward specially-adapted homes within these schemes and that all homes are as sustainable as possible.

“With demand increasing, we remain committed to making more new homes available for residents on the housing register and are exploring all avenues, such as developing suitable garage sites as well as working with Homes England on identifying fresh housing opportunities.”

Mr Diplock also praised officers for successfully securing government grant funding to support refugee relocation and highlighted the costs associated with homelessness and emergency accommodation.

Last month the modular homes in Fort Lane welcomed its first tenants.

The housing scheme is Eastbourne Borough Council’s second modular development in the town, with the first opening in Langney Road and now providing new homes for 12 families.

