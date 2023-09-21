Cabinet councillors welcome new homes across Eastbourne

Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) cabinet has welcomed progress on several housing schemes in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yesterday (September 20) the cabinet also embraced proposals for new opportunities to create more homes in the area.

EBC said it is one of just a third of English councils that have built new social housing in each year of the last five financial years, according to government figures, with two-thirds of councils having not built any homes at all during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the finished projects are seven two-bedroom homes in Fort Lane; five two-bedroom houses and a one-bedroom flat in Brede Close; and 12 one and two-bedroom flats at The Foundry in Langney Road.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council/Edward Reeves Photography

Nineteen one and two-bedroom flats, including fully accessible flats on the ground floor, are also being built at a former council car park in Southfields Road, with completion expected later this year. Six three-bedroom houses and 14 flats under construction in Cavalry Crescent are also expected be ready for families next year.

On top of this, EBC said various garage sites are being assessed for potential housing across the town and these could deliver between 40 and 60 new homes.

EBC’s cabinet member for housing and planning Councillor Peter Diplock said: “I am delighted we are delivering new council homes for people in Eastbourne who desperately need them, particularly given the substantial challenges within the industry and many economic pressures, both nationally and locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s particularly pleasing that we are bringing forward specially-adapted homes within these schemes and that all homes are as sustainable as possible.

“With demand increasing, we remain committed to making more new homes available for residents on the housing register and are exploring all avenues, such as developing suitable garage sites as well as working with Homes England on identifying fresh housing opportunities.”