Cafés, bars and restaurants in Chichester may soon have to start paying to place chairs and tables outside their premises.

Since the pandemic, Chichester District Council has been responsible for processing applications for Pavement Licences – a temporary arrangement brought in in 2020 to help keep businesses afloat while observing social distancing rules.

While it could have charged up to £100, the council chose not to charge for the licences.

Now that temporary arrangement has become permanent and fees are being proposed.

Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 11), members supported a number of new charges, which will be decided by the licensing committee next month.

They were: £285 for a new one-year licence, £222 to renew a one-year licence, £362 for a new two-year licence, and £298 to renew a two-year licence.

If approved by the licensing committee, the charges will be deferred until September 2025, giving businesses 15 months to apply for a free licence.

The meeting was told that only 16 businesses across the district currently hold a Pavement Licence, two being independent firms.

Speaking at the meeting, James Vivian (Lib Dem, Chichester Central) said the amount of money being saved by applying fees was ‘small change’ and asked for things to be left as they were.

He added: “If we want to promote small businesses and encourage them to expand, I feel that surely the best course of action is to stick with the status quo.

“To keep Pavement Licences free represents a win-win for the district council and the high street businesses.

“But while these changes wouldn’t be world-ending, I do question why we are considering adding yet another cost to local businesses at a time when the administration wants a more active and competitive high street.”

Liability was the main concern, and the legal requirement of businesses to operate in a ‘safe, controlled, and consistent manner’.

Without a licence, their public liability insurance may not provide cover should a customer or member of the public be injured outside the premises.