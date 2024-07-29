Call for Bognor Regis town centre HMO use to be retained
A former restaurant/block of flats is looking for retention of a change of use from four flats, to a 13 bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) at 1B York Road, on the corner of High Street and York Road,
The existing internal layout is to be largely kept, including five shared and two en-suite bathrooms, a new shared kitchen thanks to a first floor extension last year, a bike and refuse store, and a shared second floor kitchen and lounge area.
The plans, submitted on July 24, state the owner of the premises received a HMO licence for the first and second floors from Arun District Council’s HMO department, in January 2023.
According to the council’s planning portal, a decision is due on the plans by September 18, 2024.
To view plans yourself visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and use the code BR/100/24/PL.
