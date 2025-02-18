Call for ‘emergency meeting’ over St Leonards social housing plans

Bevin Court, left, and Roosevelt Court in St Leonards. Image: Google

Councillors are calling for an ‘emergency meeting’ over plans to redevelop a social housing scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, February 18, Southern Housing told residents about its plans to demolish and redevelop the Four Courts in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards – a 1960s social housing scheme made up of the Bevin Court, Roosevelt Court, Kennedy Court, and Churchill Court apartment buildings.

On its website, Southern Housing said plans were being put forward as the current design and layout of flats did not meet modern mobility standards. The social housing provider saod the physical constraints of the existing buildings would restrict ‘opportunities to modernise these blocks to the standards residents expect’ meaning a full redevelopment would ‘better serve the needs of current and future residents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its plans, Southern Housing said it intended to move residents out of the four buildings over the next few years. Those living in Bevin Court would be the first to relocate, with the residents expected to be living in new social housing by March, 2026.

Southern Housing said Roosevelt Court residents would be the next to move, with this group’s relocation planned to be completed by March, 2027. The process of relocating the residents of Churchill Court and Kennedy Court would be expected to begin in the spring of 2027.

This element of the proposals led to concerns being raised by Hastings Borough Council’s Labour group, which said it had called for an ‘emergency full council meeting’ to discuss the proposals.

The Labour group said the demolition would require the rehousing of more than 400 residents, ‘many of whom are elderly and vulnerable or have children in local schools’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Kay, councillor for Wishing Tree, whose ward includes the Four Courts, said: “It is vital that we ensure that the voices of residents in these blocks are heard and heeded. Many have strong ties to the area, including schools and family, and many are vulnerable. We want to ensure that Southern Housing does not ride roughshod over residents’ wishes.”

Following Labour’s calls for an emergency meeting, Southern Housing issued a press release about the proposals.

It included a statement from Glenn Haffenden, a Hasting Borough Council cabinet member whose portfolio includes housing. Cllr Haffenden said: “Hastings faces unprecedented pressure on our housing waiting list. We welcome the opportunity for Southern Housing to increase the amount of social housing at Stonehouse Drive through the redevelopment of the Four Courts.

“Redevelopment will enable a mix of house types to be built that are environmentally sustainable and that meet current mobility standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The press release also included a statement from Southern Housing CEO Paul Hackett CBE, who said: “Even with significant investment, the existing Four Courts would still fall short of providing fully accessible and future proofed homes. We’ve listened to residents and local stakeholders, and we believe this is a once in a generation opportunity to create modern homes the people of St Leonards can be proud of.

“By working together with the community we’ll deliver one of the largest redevelopment projects Hastings has seen in many years, which will benefit generations to come.”

The press release concluded by saying Southern Housing would be holding engagement sessions in the coming months to gather input from residents and other stakeholders to shape plans for the site. More information on these events would be shared ‘in due course’, the social housing provider said.

On its website, Southern Housing said Four Courts residents – initially those living in Bevin Court – would be assigned resettlement officers, who would give ‘one-to-one’ support during the relocation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Housing also said residents moved into new accommodation would be entitled to a statutory Home Loss Payment, which is currently set at £8,100. The social housing provider would also cover moving and ‘disturbance’ costs, such as mail redirection and appliance disconnections/reconnections.

A brochure published on Southern Housing’s website lists 19 places where residents could be offered alternative accommodation. Five of these alternative housing schemes are within the Hastings borough, including Marlborough House, an extra care scheme based in Warrior Square.

The remaining 11 schemes named in the brochure fall within the Rother district. Five of these named schemes are within Bexhill, but include schemes in Hurst Green, Northiam and Ticehurst.

The same brochure also said work is expected to begin on the first phase of the new development in 2028. Southern Housing said all new homes built on the site will remain social housing.