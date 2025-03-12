Call to extend visas for Chichester’s Ukrainian refugees

The leader of Chichester District Council is to write to the government about visas for Ukrainian refugees.

Chichester became home to more refugees per capita than any city in the country following the Russian invasion in 2022. Men, women and children were supplied with three-year visas to help them settle.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (March 11), Clare Apel (Lib Dem, Chichester West), chair of the council, said she had spoken to a headteacher who was concerned about what would happen now that the three years have ended.

She said: “The three years is now up. This is going to cause many issues for both adults and children.

“Unless there is an extension, many of the children will not be able to continue with their education.”

Appealing to leader Adrian Moss to write to the district’s MPs and the relevant government department on the matter, she said: “I sincerely hope there will be an immediate extension so children can continue their education and their families can have some continuity with their lives.”

According to the Home Office, anyone given permission to be in the UK under one of the Ukraine Schemes, may be able to apply to stay for another 18 months under the new Ukraine Permission Extension scheme, which launched in February.