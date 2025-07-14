Campaign group plans 'robust response' to Homes England’s application to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield

A campaign group is planning ‘a robust response’ to Homes England’s imminent application to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save West of Ifield spoke after a public notice was issued on Thursday (July 10) stating that an application would be submitted within 21 days.

The group’s vice-chair, Cathy Durrant, said: “Assisted by our professional planning consultants, Save West of Ifield will be submitting a robust response to the plans once the public consultation starts, and we will be running workshops to help our supporters with their own representations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea of building thousands of homes next to Crawley on its border with the Horsham district has led to protests and objections, with Crawley Borough Council making clear its opposition to the plans several times.

West Of Ifield plans. Image: Homes England

Ms Durrant raised a number of concerns about the coming application.

She said: “Save West of Ifield is concerned that Homes England is choosing to submit its speculative hybrid planning application at the end of July, as this will most likely mean that the public consultation on the plan starts within the summer holiday period, and indeed some concerned residents could miss the fact that the opportunity to make a representation has begun.”

She also accused Homes England of making a u-turn. On its website in July 2023, the agency said it required the examination of Horsham’s Local Plan to have been completed – and planning permission given – before it could start building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in April, the Planning Inspectorate halted the examination of the Plan and recommended that the district council start afresh.

Ms Durrant added: “Most importantly, we believe that the plans for West of Ifield have a number of serious flaws, including: that these will be the wrong houses in the wrong place, that Crawley Waste Water Treatment Works are at capacity and that any necessary upgrades will need to be provided by struggling Thames Water, and that the plans for transport will lead to traffic chaos and rat running through residential streets and local villages.”

The application will be in two parts – full and outline. The outline will cover the 3,000 homes, business, service, storage and industrial buildings, a hotel, community and education facilities, gypsy and traveller pitches, open space and sports pitches, as well as pedestrian and cycle routes.

The full element will cover infrastructure such as the Crawley western relief road (Multi-Modal Corridor), access from Charlwood Road, crossing points, and access infrastructure for the school site and future development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Homes England said the application would be determined under the council’s current Local Plan, which was adopted in 2015, and the National Planning Policy Framework ‘which sets significantly higher housing targets than the draft Local Plan’.

They added: “Whilst the emerging Horsham District Council Local Plan was recommended for withdrawal by the Inspector, there remains significant unmet housing need and affordability issues in the local area.

“We have a clear remit to help overcome these issues, whilst supporting the government’s mission to build 1.5 million new homes.

“Our proposals for 3,000 homes at West of Ifield will provide significant public benefits including new homes, schools, SEND and nursery provisions, sports facilities and a new neighbourhood centre. A new seven-hectare area north of Hyde Hill Ancient Woodland will be set aside for nature conservation, ensuring a positive ecological impact and biodiversity net gain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added that any extension to the consultation period would be at the discretion of the council. Links to the plans will be available at public-access.horsham.gov.uk and www.westofifield.co.uk.