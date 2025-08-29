Campaign group shares disappointment after plans for 3,000 homes west of Ifield are submitted to
The hybrid application has just been validated by the council and is available on its website to view and register comments.
Chair Fenella Maitland-Smith said it was ‘a huge disappointment to see this application submitted in this way, at this time’.
While the site was included for development in the council’s draft Local Plan, that Plan is being considered for withdrawal on the advice of its Inspector. The site was not included for development in the previous Local Plan.
As such, the campaign group considers the application to be speculative, saying it ‘raises huge issues of trust’.
Ms Maitland-Smith said: “Homes England had always said they would not submit a speculative application – yet that is exactly what they have now done.
“Save West Of Ifield will be scrutinising the detail of this application extremely closely in the coming days, and intend holding both Homes England and Horsham District Council to account.”
Calling on the council to refuse the plans, she added: “We remain deeply concerned that issues relating to traffic congestion, environmental impact, water resources, social & affordable housing availability, sewage, noise and power supply have not been addressed in the application.”
The campaign group will be holding a series of workshops to help anyone who would like guidance on how to respond. The first one will be held on September 11 at Ifield West Community Centre, at 7.30pm.
Charlotte O’Mahony, project director at Homes England, said: “Submitting this planning application is a significant step towards delivering a vibrant, sustainable community at West of Ifield.
“Our vision is to create a place where people can live, work, and thrive supported by high quality infrastructure and green spaces that respect the local environment. Our proposals will not only deliver much-needed new homes for the region but also secure investment in new infrastructure, jobs, community facilities.
“We look forward to working with the council’s, stakeholders and local residents through the planning application determination process.”
To view the application and leave comments, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1312.