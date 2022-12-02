Edit Account-Sign Out
Camping site near Bognor Regis hopes to expand

A camping site in Lagness is hoping to extend its pitches at a time of high demand for affordable family holidays.

By Nikki Jeffery
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:48am

Lagnersh Camping at Lagnersh House holiday site in Lower Bognor Road has made a planning application for use of land for up to 12 camping pitches (including up to two yurts), three touring caravan/camper van pitches, a warden caravan and associated toilet and washing facilities.

A planning statement by Stephen Jupp said Lagnersh Camping was established five years ago and has 'gone from strength to strength due to high demand from the public for affordable family holidays'.

Camping World had noticed an increase in footfall since the site had been operating.

Caravan pitches at Lagnersh camping site in Lagness
Two members of staff are employed to clean the facilities and litter pick.

"All in all, they are a business that is generating business for the local small businesses," the statement said.

"Not only this but they are giving families the opportunity to enjoy a family holiday at a fraction of the cost of most big company prices."

The statement said the business operated under a five pitch licence that has now expired and the owners want to expand into glamping with the possibility for camping pods, eco cabins, yurts, shepherds huts and bell tents.

At the same time they want to limit the number of pitches so the site retains its ‘quiet, spacious and open aspect character’.

To see the plans and comment, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference P/145/22/PL.

