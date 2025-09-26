Case for One East Sussex is presented to Government

An ambitious plan for people in East Sussex to get all their services in one place, and at reduced cost, is being sent to Ministers today.

The One East Sussex proposal is for a single council to provide all the services currently run by the five boroughs and district councils and by the county council.

If agreed, the new body could start work in April 2028.

The One East Sussex plan has been developed by all the councils in East Sussex over six months. It includes detailed evidence which shows that it would save £64 million over its first five years (compared to the current model) and save £25m each year in future.

One East Sussex submission

The business case also shows that other options, such as splitting East Sussex and its services into two unitary councils, would be hugely more complicated and expensive. Setting up two unitary councils would cost more than £400 million, in contrast to a saving of £20m that would come from the move to a single new council.

The One East Sussex proposal also sets out how it would be:

simpler for residents because one council would provide all their services

built on solid foundations because existing councils already work closely together and with other partners

owned by everyone in East Sussex, with a commitment to transform and develop services in discussion with all they county’s communities.

The submitted plan also meets the Government’s requirements for new unitary councils, including population size, building on existing district boundaries and service footprints and representing areas with a strong shared identity.

It follows surveys and discussions with residents and partners who gave more than 14,000 views. In a county-wide survey almost three in four (74%) said it was the sole proposal that should go to Government.

One East Sussex has been agreed for submission to government by the cabinets of Eastbourne Borough Council, East Sussex County Council, Lewes District Council and Rother District Council.

The Government is expected to begin a public consultation on the proposal (and any other valid plans submitted) in November before a final decision in March 2026.

Councillor Keith Glazier, leader of ESCC, said: “East Sussex has a rich variety of communities which we know can flourish together. Especially as we already work in strong partnership on things like neighbourhood healthcare, recycling, housing and homelessness and growing our economy.

“Local government is stretched as never before, and reorganisation alone won’t solve this but we have a clear vision for East Sussex to fulfil its potential given the right support.

“As One East Sussex we’d be ambitious to listen to every neighbourhood and community, and work with them to transform and develop quality services. We know that’s what people want and this plan sets out how we can do that.”