Celebrating local gardening talent: Haywards Heath’s Best Kept Garden Competition winners announced

Organised by the Haywards Heath In Bloom committee in partnership with the Town Council, the annual competition shines a spotlight on the very best public-viewing garden spaces across the town - from colourful front gardens and balconies to thriving allotments and inviting business frontages.

Entries for the 2025 competition closed in July, with residents, businesses, and community groups proudly showcasing their hard work and creativity. Awards were presented for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each of the four categories — Front Gardens & Balconies, Communal Gardens, Business Frontage, and Allotments — along with special recognition for Best Newcomers and Best Family at the allotments.

This year’s winners include –

Best Kept Front Garden: Mark Rayner & Julie Cox

Vale Road Allotment: Victor & Rosa Hernandez

Oathall Avenue Allotment: Mr & Mrs Winterflood

America Lane Allotment: Mr Alburd Damane

Summerhill Lane Allotment: Helen & Andy Crofoot

Best Business Frontage: Franklands Village Club/Nursery

Best Communal Garden: Petlands Lodge

Special Awards were also presented to:

Grove Garden – for outstanding community gardening projects

John Ellis – for his continued involvement and support

The Princess Royal Hospital – for their much-loved “Duck Garden”

All winners were invited to a special award ceremony and celebratory tea party held at the Haywards Heath Town Hall last weekend. The event was filled with smiles, celebration, and plenty of delicious homemade treats, as the community came together to recognise the pride and passion that local gardeners bring to the town.

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of the In Bloom Committee, said: “On behalf of the committee I would like to say thank you to all the winners who attended our awards ceremony tea party 2025. We really enjoyed being able to meet everyone and celebrate your efforts in providing and maintaining beautiful green spaces in our town.

What made the Tea Party so special this year was seeing how young children are actively involved with gardening & helping to protect the environment for future generations. It makes us very proud to live in such a caring community who strive to keep our town so blooming lovely all year round.”

Haywards Heath In Bloom is a volunteer-led committee who are passionate about gardening. They are dedicated to protecting our local green spaces, enhancing biodiversity, and keeping the town clean and beautiful. New members are always welcome.

Haywards Heath Town Council extends warm congratulations and thanks to all who took part - and encourages everyone to start planning their gardens for next year’s competition! Further information will be announced in the new year on our website: www.haywardsheath.gov.uk

1 . Contributed Haywards Heath Best Kept Front Garden Winner 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Best Kept Business Winner being presented their award by the Mayor of Haywards Heath Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Grove Garden - Special Award Winners Photo: Submitted