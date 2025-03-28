Celebrating three years of daffodil conservation at Worth Park, Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Borough Council is delighted to announce the ongoing success of its participation in the Noel Burr Daffodil conservation programme at Worth Park, an initiative that has seen the preservation of 11 unique cultivars of daffodils.

As part of the National Dispersed Collection across Sussex, and in collaboration with Plant Heritage, Worth Park continues to play a vital role in conserving these rare and historically significant varieties.

The Noel Burr daffodil conservation programme, now in its third year at Worth Park, aims to protect and celebrate the work of Noel Burr, an amateur breeder from Sussex who registered 58 new cultivars of daffodil. With varieties such as 'Sussex Bonfire' and 'Mrs William Copeland' at risk, the programme aims to ensure these beautiful flowers are not lost to history.

Plant collections play a crucial role in halting biodiversity loss, a key element of the council’s recently updated climate and nature emergency declaration. By preserving and cultivating rare and endangered plant species, these collections safeguard genetic diversity, which is essential for the resilience and adaptability of ecosystems. The council’s involvement in the Noel Burr Daffodil conservation programme at Worth Park is a prime example of how dedicated efforts can contribute to the preservation of natural heritage.

Maintaining diverse plant collections not only protects the beauty and variety of the gardens at Worth Park, but also supports scientific research and the development of new plant varieties. As climate change and other environmental challenges continue to threaten plant species worldwide, the conservation work carried out by the team at Worth Park and by other similar institutions is more important than ever.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, more than 46,300 species are threatened with extinction, which is about 28% of all assessed species. This includes a significant number of plant species. In fact, a recent study suggests that roughly two-fifths of all plant species could be at risk of extinction. Efforts such as the Noel Burr daffodil conservation programme are crucial in helping to preserve plant diversity and prevent further loss.

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said, “It is an honour to support Plant Heritage and the team at Worth Park in their mission to conserve the Noel Burr daffodils. The dedication and passion shown by the team is truly inspiring, and I encourage everyone to get involved and help protect these beautiful flowers."

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, commented, “Conserving our horticultural heritage is crucial, and the team at Worth Park is doing an outstanding job in preserving the legacy of Noel Burr's daffodils. As a council, we are proud to be part of this initiative and I personally look forward to seeing the impact of this important work."