Change of political leadership at Hastings Borough Council

At Wednesday’s Annual Full Council meeting, Cllr Julia Hilton stepped down as leader of the council and was replaced by Cllr Glenn Haffenden. Cllr Hilton will now be deputy leader of the council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Julia Hilton said: “True leadership is about enabling others to step up into leadership roles and find their own style of leadership. Glenn and I have worked closely together in a co-leadership style over the last year and I look forward to supporting him as he takes on this new role. In a few years’ time with a new council structure on the horizon, it is even more important that as many people as possible have the opportunity to take on leadership roles so the new council has a strong team to call on to face the challenges ahead.”

Cllr Glenn Haffenden said: “I am delighted to carry on the great work Julia has done establishing new ways of collaborative working right across the council and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the council over the coming year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the change of leadership, there have been minor changes to some of the cabinet portfolios. Cllr Julia Hilton has added local government reorganisation, transformation and assets to her responsibilities, and Cllr Jo Walker will be adding enforcement to her portfolio.