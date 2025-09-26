Changes to plans to regenerate famous Horsham site won't happen despite 1,700-strong petition

How the Bishopric in Horsham town centre could look after removal of the stream and rocks. Image: Horsham District Council

Horsham District Council won’t make changes to its plans to regenerate the Bishopric despite receiving a petition signed by more than 1,700 people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its Public Realm Strategy to make improvements to areas such as the Carfax and part of Worthing Road, the council proposed removing the stream and rockery from Bishopric West in an effort to open up the area.

The petition asking for that part of the scheme to be reconsidered was put to a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (September 23) where members voted to ‘take account of any comments raised ‘ but not to recommend changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition, which calls the area ‘a little oasis in the concrete jungle that it Horsham’, stated: “Its removal would have a detrimental effect on the atmosphere in this part of Horsham. It breaks up the noise from the road nearby, it is a haven for birds and provides cool shelter to people in the hot weather.

“There is already ample space for outdoor eating and we need all the green spaces we can get.”

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, objected to the town being called a concrete jungle and questioned whether that part of the town was a green space.

He said: “Places change in accordance with the needs of the people and the times that we are in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Noel (Con, Bramber, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote) borrowed the word ‘quockerwodger’ from a recent episode of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. It describes politicians who are not truly representing their constituents.

He said: “The current figure of over 1,700 signatures on the e-petition has asked this council to reconsider the removal of the stream – and that must be listened to.

“The cabinet have a duty to listen, learn and improve. I don’t see that this idea will improve the high street.”

The petition also called for the birch trees which were planted in the old Shelley Fountain to be left where they are. But they were only ever a temporary inclusion and will be replanted in Horsham Park or other suitable locations.

There are no plans to remove the trees lining the stream.