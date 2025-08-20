Chichester and South Downs planning applications between August 13 and August 20

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between August 13 and August 20.

Bosham

BO/25/01294/DOM: Compass Barn, Main Road, Bosham. Removal of existing external staircase on east elevation. 1 no. dormer to south elevation, changes to gable on south elevation, alterations and additions to fenestration including 1 no. new doorway opening on north elevation and bifold doors on east elevation. Alterations to existing garage/workshop to create habitable accommodation for use as home office and games room/gym, with alterations to fenestration including 1 no. new door opening on north elevation and replacement of garage door with glazing and double doors on west elevation.

BO/25/01880/DOM: 22 Critchfield Road, Bosham. Proposed single storey rear extension, first floor extension, replacement front porch, installation of flat roof dormer and external alterations.

Boxgrove

BX/25/01495/LBC: Hobbits Cottage, 68 The Street, Boxgrove. Internal and external works including restraint to the walls, mortar repair and plastering.

Chichester

CC/25/01353/FUL: St Bartholomews, Mount Lane, Chichester. Installation of solar panels and battery storage system.

CC/25/01354/LBC: St Bartholomews, Mount Lane, Chichester. Installation of solar panels and battery storage system.

CC/25/01658/DOM: 10 Whyke Road, Chichester. Installation of 14 no. solar panels on the roof

CC/25/01793/LBC: Flat Baffins Lane, 59-60 East Street Chichester. Replacement of windows on the rear elevation of no. 60, internal works to strengthen the roof within no. 59 and the partial demolition of a boundary wall separating the rear curtilages of nos. 59 and 60.

CC/25/01803/TCA: Marriott House, Tollhouse Close, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Conifer trees (T1). Repollard to previous cut height of approximately 7m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T3). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) over the car park on 1 no. Ash tree (T4).

CC/25/01893/DOM: 13 Washington Street, Chichester. Alterations to existing rear extension fenestration, new external insulation and replacement roof and increased basement window.

CC/25/01894/LBCL 13 Washington Street, Chichester. Alterations to existing rear extension fenestration, new external insulation and replacement roof and increased basement window.

CC/25/01899/TCA: 198 Orchard Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as 1) and 1 no. Evergreen shrub/tree (quoted as 2).

CC/25/01965/TPA: Marriott House, Tollhouse Close, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holm Oak trees (T2) within Group, G2 subject to CC/79/00241/TPO.

Donnington

D/25/01838/DOM: Homer, 96 Stockbridge Road, Donnington. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a replacement single storey rear extension. Addition of 1 no. window on side elevation.

Duncton

SDNP/25/01960/HOUS: 14 Willett Close, Duncton. Proposed rear extension with covered walkway.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02023/HOUS: Orchard House , Easebourne Street, Easebourne. New enclosed link between main dwelling and garage infilling sides of existing pitched roofed covered walkway.

SDNP/25/02024/LIS: Orchard House , Easebourne Street, Easebourne. New enclosed link between main dwelling and garage infilling sides of existing pitched roofed covered walkway

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01813/FUL: Land South Of 1 Field Maple, Bracklesham Lane, Chichester. Erection of 1 no. day room and reorganisation of site layout (approved under planning permission EWB/23/01504/FUL as modified under permission EWB/24/02933/DOC).

EWB/25/01914/DOM: Endless Summer, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing rear conservatory. Proposed single storey rear extension. Change use of store/garage to habitable accommodation to include proposed extension. Erection of store/garage at front of property. Various internal/external alterations and additions including front and rear balconies. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 18/01321/DOM - amendments to finish materials and internal layout).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/02455/HOUS: The Platt , Sheepwash, Elsted. Replace a section of existing timber fence with a flint wall to west boundary.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/02380/CND: 59 Vann Road, Fernhurst. Front first floor extension. Convert garage to gym. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application SDNP/24/00365/HOUS - amendments to front elevation.

Fishbourne

FB/25/01690/TCA: Pendrills Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Notification of intention to reduce height down to approx. 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Laurel clump (T1). Reduce height down to approx. 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no Laurel clump (T2). Reduce heights down to approx. 3.6m (above ground level) on 2 no. Hazel trees (T3 & T4).

Harting

SDNP/25/02055/HOUS: Manor Cottage , North Lane, South Harting. Relocation of front entrance door, replacement double glazing throughout and outbuilding.

SDNP/25/02752/TCA: Road Verge adjacent to The Village Stocks and Whipping Post, Church Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to 7-8m (back to previous pollard points) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1000001).

Kirdford

SDNP/25/01398/HOUS: East House , Hawkhurst Court, Kirdford. Single storey extension.

Loxwood

LX/25/01545/TPA: Arunwood, High Street, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Crown reduce (back to previous wound points) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T3) subject to LX/98/00659/TPO.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/01769/HOUS: 42 Hammer Hill, Linchmere. Front porch extension, part single, part two storey, part first floor rear extensions following removal of existing conservatory.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02139/HOUS: The White House, Sandy Lane, Midhurst. Single storey garage and gym extensions.

SDNP/25/02789/TCA: Russell Court, Petersfield Road, Midhurst. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and widths by 0.5m on 1 no. Pittosporum tree.

SDNP/25/03180/APNB: Percival Farm, Jobsons Lane, Haslemere. Alterations to existing agricultural barn, including replacement roof, reinforcement of steel beams and installation of cladding.(T1).

Milland

SDNP/25/00028/FUL: Springfield, Cinder Lane, Milland. Proposed replacement dwelling, relocation of existing garage barn and new site access and driveway.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02524/ADV: Co-Operative, Market Square, Petworth. Retrospective application for 1no digital display screen, internally installed.

SDNP/25/02737/TCA: The Cobbles, Lombard Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m (just above previous reduction points) and reduce widths by 0.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01697/TPA :2 Pannells Ash, Hogwood Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Fell 8 no. Oak trees (marked T1 - T8) within Woodland, W subject to PS/99/00821/TPO.

PS/25/01797/FUL: Land East Of Valtony, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Installation of hazel hurdle fence set within a new hornbeam and beech hedgerow.

PS/25/01833/TPA: Owlers, Hogwood Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Reduce height by 2-3m, reduce north, east and south sectors by 1.5m, and remove co-dominant stem (due to union failure) on 1 no. Oak tree (T26). Reduce height by 2-3m, reduce east and north sectors by 1.5m and crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T30). Both trees subject to PS/97/00810/TPO.

Selsey

SY/25/01859/DOM: 2 St Georges Close, Selsey. Loft conversion with front and rear dormers.

SY/25/01909/ELD: 8 Netherton Close, Selsey. Change of use from C3 to C2 (Secure Residential Institution).

Sidlesham

SI/25/01878/DOM: Dawtreys, Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Proposed garage extension with accommodation above, swimming pool and pool building.

Southbourne

SB/25/01804/DOM: Dolphin Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Single storey rear extension and external alterations including the removal of 1 no. rooflight from the rear roofslope.

SB/25/01826/DOM: Speedwell, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Demolition of existing attached side garage. Erection of single-storey rear/side extensions and open sided carport. Replacement of glazing units, roof coverings and cladding materials to existing dormers and first floor gable end. Installation of additional cladding and solar panels on rear roof, with landscaping.

Stoughton

SDNP/25/01931/HOUS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Installation of a 32 no. panel ground-mounted photovoltaic array, greenhouse and associated landscaping works.

SDNP/25/02726/TCA: Tribes Hill, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to 8m (back to previous pollard points) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1). Crown raise by approx. 7m (above ground level) on south/south-east sectors on 1 no. Spruce tree (T2)

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01652/LIS: Forge House, The Street, Sutton. Replacement of 8 no. windows.

Tangmere

TG/25/01843/TCA : 10 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (to previous reduction points below telephone cabling) on 2 no. Cherry trees (C1 and C2) in front garden.

Westhampnett

WH/25/01662/OUT: Land At Maudlin Farm, Dairy Lane, Maudlin, Westhampnett. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) for the construction of up to 265 no. residential dwellings (including affordable housing and self/custom build plots), specialist accommodation for older persons, a new vehicular access from Old Arundel Road, open space, play areas and associated infrastructure.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01238/FUL: Biomass Building adjacent to, Visitors Centre, Home Farm, West Dean Gardens, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch, West Dean. Conversion of the redundant industrial biomass building into a visitors centre incorporating farm and craft shop.

West Wittering

WW/25/01743/DOM: Cyanne, 18 Marine Drive West, West Wittering. Proposed single storey rear extension; new roof with front and rear dormers, and associated alterations and replacement outbuilding.

