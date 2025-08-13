Chichester and South Downs planning applications between August 6 and August 13

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between August 6 and August 13.

Bepton

SDNP/25/03044/HOUS: Woolbeding Cottage, Whites Lane, Bepton. Solar panel installation

Bosham

BO/25/01700/DOM: The Homing, Lower Hone Lane, Bosham. Partial demolition of two storey extension and construction of replacement two storey extension. Demolition of existing garage and construction of replacement garage/boat house. Alteration to landscaping.

Chichester

CC/25/01429/FUL & CC/25/01430/LBC: 23 and 24 North Street, Chichester. Change of use of 1st and 2nd floor offices to 23 & 24 North Street to create 2 no. maisonettes, with 2 no. first-floor roof terraces to rear, accessed via replacement external staircase. Various internal and external alterations, including changes and additions to fenestration including 3 no. roof lights, lowering of part of the ridge to single-storey rear addition, upgrading of ground floor steps to cellar, and replacement of rainwater goods. Alterations to rear extension to create garage and cycle parking and re-organisation of rear courtyard area for use by both business and residential occupiers. Demolish existing rear boundary wall to create shared access, erection of new boundary wall with sliding gate on western boundary and create of 2 no. parking bays. Rationalisation of internal layout of ground floor Class E unit at 24 North Street, with external and internal alterations

CC/25/01466/DOM: 86 Parklands Road, Chichester. Single-storey rear extension.

CC/25/01571/LBC: The Richmond, 9 Stockbridge Road, Chichester. Installation of a road name sign on the northeast side elevation for “Canal Wharf”.

CC/25/01619/DOM: Mulroy Cottage, The Drive, Chichester. Single storey rear extension, replacement roof, alterations to garage, alteration to fenestration and construction of carport.

CC/25/01851/DOM: 36 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Replacement of steel railings and gate and construction of brick pier to front of property.

CC/25/01857/TPA: Land adjacent to 45 Marchwood Gate, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (quoted as T12) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO..

CC/25/01865/TPA: 35 King George Gardens, Chichester. Fell 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T17) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

Donnington

D/25/01723/DOM: Langdale, 17 Selsey Road, Donnington. Single storey rear and side extension, external alterations including alterations to fenestration.

Earnley

E/25/01756/ELD: Millside, Bell Lane, Earnley. Use of timber building behind bungalow as a separate dwellinghouse.

E/25/01825/ADV: Land south of Clappers Lane, Earnley. Erection of 2 no. totem signs, 1 no. bespoke folder tray portrait with 5 star illuminated sign, 7 no.static banner flagpoles, 6 no. static banner flags DWH logo, 1 no. static banner 5 star and 2 no. ACM folded tray

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02973/TPO:: 2 Weavers Close, Easebourne. Crown lift to 13m (above ground level), remove large lowest limb on south-east sector, lowest limb on north-east sector and 8 no. smaller limbs on west sector on 1 no. London Plane tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to EB/73/00403/TPO.

East Dean

SDNP/25/03172/TCA:: Long Meadow, East Dean Lane, East Dean. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Black walnut tree

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/25/01769/DOM: Meadowside, Briar Avenue, East Wittering. Single storey outbuilding.

EWB/25/01807/FUL: Land west of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Retrospective (section 73a) application for amendments to size of travelling showpersons site (permitted under EWB/24/02030/FUL) to provide additional 2 no. caravan plots.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/03175/HOUS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Replacement garden room

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01131/FUL: Scotlands Farm, Telegraph Hill, Fernhurst. Alterations and improvements to existing vehicular access. Proposed three bay garage.

Harting

SDNP/25/03036/HOUS: 11 Warren Side, South Harting. Part demolition and two storey extension with other alterations

SDNP/25/03060/TCA: Ladymead, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 6m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T001). Crown reduce by up to 5m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T002).

Heyshott

SDNP/25/02509/FUL: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Change of use from conference and training centre (Class C2) to hotel ( Class C1), members club (Class E), with heritage information area (Class F1(c)) with public access (number of days to be confirmed), modifications to extension approved under applications SDNP/22/05477/FUL and SDNP/22/05478/LIS, modifications to the internal reconfiguration of the main building, external storage building, replacement manager's accommodation, extension of coach house, erection of two polytunnels, glasshouse and four treatment pods, formation of natural swimming pool, pool changing room, landscaping including formation of kitchen garden and ha ha, boundary deer proof fencing and modification of car parking area.

SDNP/25/03179/HOUS: Nether Hoyle, Hoyle Lane, Heyshott. Single storey side and rear extension following removal of conservatory

Loxwood

LX/25/01602/DOM: Froggats Cottage, Oakhurst Lane. Demolition of existing barn and erection of replacement barn to provide ancillary facilities, (variation of condition 2 of permission 24/01626/DOM - amendments to external finishes, the addition of plant, fenestration changes, covered terrace, replacement of chimney with metal flue and internally a new swimming pool)

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/02942/LIS: Weyborne Estate, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall, West Sussex, GU27 3DR - 2 no. conservation roof lights and internal alterations to first floor

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/02940/HOUS: Kersfield House, Penwith Drive, Hammer, Linchmere. New pool house outbuilding and swimming pool.

Oving

O/25/01237/DOM: 1 Reeds Farm, Colworth Lane, Oving. Single-storey rear extension.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02974/LIS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street, Petworth. Installation of new floor structure in attic space and replacement of modern window with matching in painted timber and single glazing.

SDNP/25/03006/LIS: Trofts, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth. Various refurbishment and repair work (internal and external) to dwelling and outbuildings

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/25/01739/FUL: Applejack Farm, land north west of Nell Ball Farm. Erection of agricultural barn and polytunnel. Construction of associated access track.

Southbourne

SB/25/01288/DOM: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey utility room extension to south elevation.

SB/25/01849/FUL: 231–233 Main Road, Southbourne. Erection of a replacement fence - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SB/24/01020/FUL for alterations to fence details to include transparent Perspex infill).

Sidlesham

SI/25/01763/DOM: Mill Hamlet House, Rookery Lane, Sidlesham. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension, replacement front porch and new rear porch with associated roof works and alterations and additions to fenestration. Alterations to garage to create annexe including alterations and additions to fenestration and replacement machinery store.

Selsey

SY/25/01391/DOM: 73 Drift Road, Selsey. Demolish conservatory and detached garage, and erection of rear extension to southwest elevation.

Tangmere

TG/25/01842/TCA & TG/25/01844/TCA: 10 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (back to previous reduction points) on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (quoted as WB1)

Westbourne

WE/25/01511/FUL: Land east of 4 Brook Cottages, Mill Lane, Westbourne. Erection of 1 no. dwelling.

WE/25/01772/TPAL Land north of 20 Willow Gardens, Westbourne. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. twin-stemmed Ash tree (T1, quoted as T1 and T2) subject to WE/74/01048/TPO.

