Chichester and South Downs planning applications between July 16 and July 23
Bosham
BO/25/01406/DOM: Manor House, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replace existing extension with a orangery garden room.
BO/25/01407/LBC: Manor House, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replace existing extension with a orangery garden room.
Boxgrove
BX/25/01565/OBG: Land North West Of 56 Stane Street (Rohan Stables), Halnaker. Request to vary Section 106 Agreement - for the variation of affordable housing tenure mix (Planning ref: BX/23/02169/FUL).
SDNP/25/02585/HOUS: Seabeach Farm, A285 Thicket Lane To Eartham Lane, Eartham. Erection of replacement single storey rear extension and associated works.
Bury
SDNP/25/02690/FUL: Roman Mile Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Change of use of ground to 2 no. gypsy pitches.
Chichester
CC/25/01579/DOM: 6 Bristol Gardens, Chichester. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey extension.
CC/25/01665/TPA: 34 Plainwood Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 & T2) subject to CC/03/00350/TPO.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/25/01422/DOM: Longmere, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Single-storey rear extension, loft conversion with dormer window, additional skylight, general structural modifications throughout main dwelling. Replacement 1 no. garage including hobby space and conversion of 1 no. existing outbuilding to pottery/art studio with bike storage.
CH/25/01510/DOM: 2 Kings Meadow, Hambrook, Chidham. Single storey extension and 1st floor rear extension with juliette balcony dormer.
Donnington
D/25/01597/DOM: 57 Graydon Avenue, Donnington. Two storey and single storey side extension with internal alterations (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission D/24/01805/DOM - Amendments to height of the existing roof to form a flat roof).
Duncton
SDNP/25/02697/HOUS: Duncton Mill House, Dye House Lane, Duncton. Replacement front porch, new orangery, alterations to fenestration on side elevations, alteration to external landscaping and new basement lightwell to front elevation.
SDNP/25/02698/LIS: Duncton Mill House, Dye House Lane, Duncton. Replacement front porch, new Orangery, alterations to fenestration to side elevations, alteration to external landscaping and new basement lightwell to front elevation.
SDNP/25/02787/HOUS: Haymarsh, A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common, Duncton, Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory. Alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to create ancillary annexe, including new porch and alterations to fenestration to north elevation and 3 no. roof lights and 1 no. flue to south elevation. Installation of septic tank.
Earnley
E/25/01643/ELD: 114 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of the building and land at 114 Second Avenue for domestic storage and garden lane uses in connection with the host house.
East Lavington
SDNP/25/02781/TPO: The Camping and Caravanning Club, Great Bury, Graffham Road, East Lavington. Reduce east sector (overhanging oil tank) by up to 3m on 1 no. Chestnut tree (quoted as T1) andreduce west sector up to 3m (overhanging oil tank) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2). Both trees within Woodland, W subject to EL/98/00424/TPO.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/25/01653/DOM: 28 Garden Avenue, Bracklesham. Single storey rear and side extension.
Fernhurst
SDNP/25/02375/HOUS: 16 Fernden Heights, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst. Extensions and alterations, including a 2 storey side extension, new rooflight and dormer extension.
SDNP/25/02682/TPOL Berlati, 3 Park Lane, Fernhurst. Reduce extended 3 no. limbs (overhanging garden) on western sector by 4m on 1 no. Oak tee Oak tree (T1), subject to 89/00470/TPO.
Fittleworth
SDNP/25/02657/CND: Pitts Garden, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth. Internal and external alterations, including demolition and replacement of northern lean-to, and conversion of barn to habitable accommodation for ancillary use. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/24/04833/LIS - to enable provision of bat roost and access routes from outside barn as required under latest bat assessment).
SDNP/25/02658/CND: Pitts Garden, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth. Internal and external alterations, including demolition and replacement of northern lean-to, and conversion of barn to habitable accommodation for ancillary use. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/24/04832/HOUS - to enable provision of bat roost and access routes from outside as required under latest bat assessment).
Harting
SDNP/25/01934/HOUS: 7 The Hop Garden, South Harting. Change garage space to habitable accommodation ancillary to main dwelling.
Heyshott
SDNP/25/02578/HOUS: Nether Hoyle, Hoyle Lane, Heyshott. Conversion of existing garage to annex including new rear dormer, front Velux and side door plus infill of existing garage doors to windows.
Lodsworth
SDNP/25/02385/TCA: St Peters Church, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (quoted as X) and reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as Y).
Loxwood
LX/25/00751/DOM: Willow Tree Cottage, Spy Lane, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Replacement utility room. 1st floor extension over existing garage. 2 storey and single storey rear extension. Solar panels on roof.
Midhurst
SDNP/25/02789/TCA: Russell Court, Petersfield Road, Midhurst. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and widths by 0.5m on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T1).
North Mundham
NM/25/01685/DOM: 7 Brookside, Runcton. Single story rear extension.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/25/01562/TPA: 2 Pannells Ash, Hogwood Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 5 no. Oak trees (G1-G5) within Woodland, W subject to PS/99/00821/TPO.
PS/25/01614/PLD: 4 Oak Way, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Installation of front entrance gates.
Southbourne
SB/25/01582/DOM: 9 Southbourne Avenue, Southbourne, Emsworth. Removal of conservatory, replacement single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration
Sidlesham
SI/25/01598/FUL: Meadowcroft Nursery, Lockgate Road, Sidlesham. Demolition of greenhouse, piggery and battery buildings and erection of 2 no. dwellings as alternative to Class Q approvals SI/23/02600/PA3Q and SI/24/00826/PA3Q.
SI/25/01713/PA1AA: 24 Chalk Lane, Sidlesham. Prior Approval for the construction of 1 no. additional storey complying with schedule 2 part 1 class AA
Selsey
SY/25/01274/DOM: 29 Grafton Road Selsey. Proposed porch extension to front, single storey extension to rear and rebuilding and enlargement of existing garage at rear side of existing detached bungalow.
SY/25/01617/DOM: 37A Broad View, Selsey. Single storey rear extension with various changes to fenestration including replacement of garage door with window on west elevation, and replacement roof.
Stedham With Iping
SDNP/25/02858/TCA: North End House , 19 The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Fir trees.
Stoughton
SDNP/25/01467/HOUS: White Gates , Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Two storey and first floor rear extensions and associated works.
Tangmere
TG/25/01652/FUL: Tangmere Airfield Nurseries, The Old Airfield, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Erection of a glasshouse, construction of a reservoir and associated works including access, ditch diversion and landscaping (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission TG/22/02725/FUL – Reduction in height of glasshouse).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.