Chichester and South Downs planning applications between July 23 and July 30

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between July 23 and July 30.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Chichester

CC/25/01659/TCA: 34 Westgate, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as M). Reduce height by 2m and widths (all round) by 1.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted a B).

CC/25/01564/DOM: Hedgehogs, 45 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Replacement single storey rear and side extension, fenestration upgrades, replacement boundary treatment to front boundary and widening of vehicular access.

CC/25/01591/ADV: Chichester Canal Trust, Canal Wharf, Chichester. 8 no. signs.

CC/25/01730/TPA: Steddles, Velyn Avenue, Chichester. Remove basal sucker/epicormic growth and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to CC/58/00145/TPO.

CC/25/01738/TPA: 20 Wells Crescent Chichester. Crown reduce height and widths (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to CC/99/00319/TPO and on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 and T3) within Group, G3 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/25/01740/TPA: Summersdale Place, 21 Lavant Road, Chichester. Reduce height by up to 5m, reduce widths back to previous wound points and remove epicormic growth (around crown) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T26) subject to CC/62/00134/TPO.

CC/25/01746/PA1A: 53 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Prior approval - Single storey rear extension, flat roof, constructed in matching materials.

Donnington

D/25/01748/DOM: 63 Birdham Road, Donnington. Single storey rear extension.

Earnley

E/25/01540/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Detached garage. (Variation of condition 2 permission 23/01997/DOM amended size and amenity of proposed garage).

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02806/TPO: Land North of 11, Hurst Park, Easebourne. Reduce south, south-west and west sectors by 1-1.5m (overhanging over neighbouring properties) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T17) subject to EB/03/00415/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01721/PA3MA: 1 & 2 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Prior approval - Conversion of retail and restaurant into 2 dwelling houses

EWB/25/01768/FUL: 6 Meadows Road, East Wittering. Conversion of existing garage building to form 1 no. dwelling with associated alterations, porch and dormers, parking, and landscaping (resubmission of 25/00393/FUL)

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/02870/HOUS: Home Farm, Bell Road, Kingsley Green, Fernhurst. Erection of detached garage.

Hunston

HN/25/01464/FUL: Hunston Village Playing Field, Selsey Road, Hunston. 1 no. storage shipping container at the rear of the playing field.

Kirdford

KD/25/01573/FUL: Land North Kirdford Road, Boxalbrook Farm, Wisborough Green. Change of use of agricultural barn to a mixed use of equestrian, farrier/forge use and agricultural use and the erection of a lean-to, installation of a chimney and water storage tank. Creation of a manage (part-retrospective application)

Linchmere

LM/25/01720/DOM: 10 New Road, Camelsdale, Linchmere, Haslemere. Single storey and two storey rear extension.

LM/25/01727/DOM: The Cottage, 11 School Road, Camelsdale, Haslemere. Double storey rear extension, and alterations to part of garage to create habitable accommodation.

Marden

SDNP/25/02799/TCA: The Old Farmhouse, East Marden Road, North Marden. Notication of intention to fell 4 no. Elm trees (T1, T2, T3 and T4). Remove 1 no. limb on north-east sector (overhanging stable block) on 1 no. Ash tree (T5).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02838/LIS: Church Hill House, Church Hill, Midhurst. Removal of internal walls, wall repairs, installing a low-level extractor vent and air conditioning unit in existing external cupboard and replacement of full-height modern windows with doors.

North Mundham

NM/25/01594/PIP: Land North Of North Farm Nursery, West Of Church Road, North Mundham. Construction of 7-9 dwellings and associated works.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02792/HOUS: Culvercroft, Pound Street, Petworth. Installation of 22 no. solar panels within valley roof.

SDNP/25/02793/LIS: Culvercroft, Pound Street, Petworth, Installation of 22 no. solar panels within valley roof.

Rogate

SDNP/25/02472/HOUS: Old Farm Cottage, North Street, Rogate. First floor rear extension, single storey rear extension, window replacement and associated works.

Selsey

SY/25/01733/DOM: 98A West Street, Selsey. 1 no. pitched roof dormer and 1 no. rooflight to south-west elevation, 1 no. rooflight to north-east elevation, and 1 no. first-floor window and alterations to roof over existing bay on north-west elevation. Alterations to fenestration to all elevations, with relocation of front door from south-east to north-east elevation. Installation of cladding/render finish to all elevations (Variation of condition 2, 3 and 8 from planning permission SY/25/00385/DOM - Alterations to the fenestration of glazing within dormer, change size of 1 no. window at first floor rear elevation and alterations to external materials at ground floor level).

Southbourne

SB/25/01124/OUT: Gosden Green Nursery, 112 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Outline application all matters reserved except Access - demolition of 10 no. existing buildings and redevelopment of site with 9 no. buildings for employment use within Classes E(g) (office, research & development and light industrial uses), with associated access, parking and landscaping.

SB/25/01239/DOM: La Ronde, 9 Frarydene, Prinsted, Emsworth. Single storey rear extension, extension to dormer window and alterations.

SB/25/01255/DOM: 121 And 123 Stein Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Dropped kerb at the front of address and to be shared with 123 Stein Road.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01462/FUL: Green Lane Piggeries, Ham Road, Sidlesham. Chichester. Demolition of commercial units; removal of 2 no. lawful mobile homes; and erection of 4 no. dwelling houses with associated access and parking - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SI/21/02738/FUL for change to design of approved plot 1 to include integral double garage and installation of roof mounted solar PV panels to south elevation).

Stoughton

SDNP/25/02900/HOUS: Dundarroch, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Works to convert and extend existing incidental outbuilding to annexe ancillary to Dundarroch, with associated works. Amendments to planning permission SDNP/24/01378/HOUS.

SDNP/25/03066/PA3R: Church Farm, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Prior approval - Change of use of former agricultural building to Class E(d) (indoor sport).

Tangmere

TG/25/01592/FUL: Tangmere Airfield Nurseries, The Old Airfield, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Erection of 1,322m of security fencing.

Tillington

SDNP/25/02686/LIS: Lords Wood Barns, River Lane, River, Lodsworth. Change of use of Barns A & B, Granary and Cart Shed to food-based event venue (including weddings) and associated internal and external alternations

Westbourne

WE/25/01757/FUL: Land South Of Unit 1 Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne. S73a retrospective change of use of land for mixed use storage plots.

West Lavington

SDNP/25/02868/HOUS: Pembury House, 7 Southlands Park, West Lavington. Single storey glazed veranda to south east (rear) elevation.

West Wittering

WW/25/01640/FUL: Land To West Of Ellanore House, Ellanore Lane, West Wittering. Installation of a ground mounted solar array (104 no. pv panels) with associated landscape and biodiversity enhancements.

WW/25/01705/EIA: Land North Of White Barn, Elms Lane, West Wittering. EIA Screening Opinion for the proposed open fronted agricultural barn.

WW/25/01726/DOM: Searanch, Rookwood Lane, West Wittering. Alterations to staff house comprising of 2 no. dormers on east elevation, 1 no. rooflight on west elevation and external staircase to north elevation.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01615/DOM: Orfold Farm Cottage, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. New single storey extension, alterations and new openings (related to permission 24/00848/PLD).