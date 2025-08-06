Chichester and South Downs planning applications between July 30 and August 6

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between July 30 and August 6.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Barlavington

SDNP/25/03035/HOUS: Burton Hill Barn, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Removal of pond and construction of below ground swimming pool with associated plant room structure.

Land At Loxwood Farm Place, High Street, Loxwood. Outline planning application for a mixed use site accommodating 223 new homes, Class E uses and supporting infrastructure.. Image: OSP Architecture

Birdham

BI/25/01558/DOM: Mallards, 6 Oakmeadow, Birdham. Alterations to garden room, removal of existing front canopy and tile hanging. Front gable, timber cladding to front, sides and back.

BI/25/01675/FUL: Pict Fenn, Court Barn Road, Birdham. Replacement of 1 no. dwelling house, garage and outbuildings with 1 no. new dwelling house and outbuildings, with associated landscaping works.

Bosham

BO/25/01737/DOM: Millersmead, Station Road, Bosham. Demolition of existing conservatory and rear extension, replacement single storey rear extension.

Boxgrove

BX/25/01492/TCA: Nightingale Cottage, The Street, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and reduce widths by 1m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1), reduce height by 2m and reduce widths by 0.5m on 1 no. Laurel hedge (T2), reduce heights by 2m on 1 no. Bay tree (T3) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T6), reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (T4) and reduce heights by 4m on 1 no. Bay tree (T5) and 1 no. Yew tree (T7).

Bury

SDNP/25/02854/LDP: 6 Norfolk Cottages, The Street, Bury. Proposed lawful development - garden room.

SDNP/25/03086/TCA: Land North of Flints Orchard, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T2) and remove eastern sector small-diameter limbs to give a 1.5-2m clearance from the adjacent barn on 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T3).

Chichester

CC/25/01127/PLD: 51 Victoria Road, Chichester. Rear extension.

CC/25/01541/PLD: 11 Harberton Crescent, Chichester. Single storey rear and side extension.

CC/25/01578/DOM: 21 Boundary Lane, Chichester. Single storey rear extension and associated works

CC/25/01660/TPA: 24 Lime Close, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T13) subject to CC/62/00149/TPO.

CC/25/01681/FUL: 90 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Redevelopment of residential dwelling into 6 no. flats, including two storey side and rear extensions and associated works.

CC/25/01701/FUL: Inter Cash, 16 Market Road, Chichester. Installation of a new ATM (Cash Machine) through a new secure panel in an existing front wall with a new illuminated sign directly above the ATM complete with advertising surround.

CC/25/01702/ADV: Inter Cash, 16 Market Road, Chichester. 1 no. ATM sign (Illuminated) directly above and surrounding ATM advertising free cash withdrawals.

CC/25/01703/DOM: 81 Broyle Road, Chichester. Rear single storey extension and replacement raised decking area.

CC/25/01709/PLD: Rehabilitation Unit, St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Proposed single storey extension to existing hospital ward block.

CC/25/01718/TPAL 30 Plainwood Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 2-3m (all round, back to previous wound points) and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/71/00225/TPO.

CC/25/01811/DOM: 129 Worcester Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension. Two storey side/front extension. Single storey porch extension. (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission CC/24/02778/DOM - increase of floorspace of the single storey rear extension, addition of render to the first floor elevations and PV panels on the front and rear roofslope.)

CC/25/01812/DOM: The Chapel, Dempsey Road, Chichester. Alterations to the roof including raising of ridge and addition of 2 no. further roof windows.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01371/DOM: Waters Edge, Cut Mill, Chidham. Proposed boat store with gym/game room above and associated landscape works.

Donnington

D/25/01799/PLD: 29 Mill Pond Crescent, Donnington. Proposed Lawful Development - loft conversion including rear dormer and 2 no. front velux windows. Partial garage conversion to form home gym, ancillary area on 1st floor with 2 no. velux windows.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/03144/PNTEL: King Edward VII Hospital, Kings Drive, Easebourne. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) Regulation 5 Notice.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/03068/APNB: Copse Green, London Road, Ebernoe. Venison store.

EN/25/01651/FUL: Orchard House, Pipers Lane, Kirdford. Construction of a stable block and 1 no. manure clamp building and an outdoor riding arena (manege).

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/02876/HOUS: Millfield, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Single storey rear extension. Reinstatement of window to south elevation. Replacement of door to front of house with window and kitchen window with new front door and formation of new entrance steps.

SDNP/25/02935/HOUS: 11 Verdley Place, Fernhurst. Single storey front extension.

Fishbourne

FB/25/01580/DOM: Harmony, 20 Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne. Removal of garage. Proposed single-storey rear/side extension with associated internal and external alterations. Proposed detached garage.

FB/25/01810/ELD: Lowood House, 2 Old Park Lane, Fishbourne. Tourist let use within roofspace of existing building.

Funtington

SDNP/25/02954/HOUS: East Water Cottage, Pumping Station, Woodend, Funtington. New garage outbuilding with ancillary accommodation over.

SDNP/25/03017/TCA: Pond Farm Cottage, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T1), crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Birch tree (T2) and reduce height by approx. 0.6m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow (T3).

Harting

SDNP/25/02885/LIS: Hucksholt Farm, Coromandel House , B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Replacement of 7 no. windows and 1 no. door on front elevation.

Kirdford

KD/25/01785/PLD: Mayflower Cottage, Village Road, Kirdford. Proposed replacement wider front door and panel for disabled access. Replacement Heritage style windows and doors.

Kirdford

SDNP/25/02224/FUL: Battlehurst Farm, A272 Wakestone Lane To Croucham Lane, Kirdford. New agricultural building for storage use.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/03011/TCA: The Great House, Langham Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees.

Loxwood

LX/25/01686/OUT: Land At Loxwood Farm Place, High Street, Loxwood. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) for a mixed use site accommodating 223 new homes, Class E uses and supporting infrastructure.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/02651/HOUS: 7 Hammer Hill, Linchmere. Erection of a single garage.

SDNP/25/02800/FUL: Penwith Cottage, Penwith Drive, Hammer, Linchmere. Demolition and replacement dwelling.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/03092/TPO: 23 Goodwood Close, Midhurst. Crown reduce by 2-3m (back to growth points) on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1b subject to MD/76/00673/TPO and MD/76/01098/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/25/02622/FUL: Hatch Farm, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland. Installation of solar PV array, a PV switchboard, erection of a substation building and energy centre building at Hatch Farm, and the installation of a step-down transformer at Hollycombe House with a detailed scheme of landscaping and other associated works to provide renewable energy across the Hollycombe Estate.

Oving

O/25/01646/FUL: 2 - 3 Shopwyke Park, Longacres Way, Chichester. Alterations to shopfront.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02907/FUL: Petworth Club, Lombard Street, Petworth. Change use of private members club to use as 4 no. units of holiday accommodation and associated works.

SDNP/25/02908/LIS: Petworth Club, Lombard Street, Petworth. Change use of private members club to use as 4 no. units of holiday accommodation and associated works.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00873/DOM: Trelayne Cottage, Chalk Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Replacement two storey extension, heat pump, external wall insulation and all associated works.

PS/25/01445/OUT: Land At Little Springfield Farm, Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Outline Planning some matters reserved accept Access, Layout and Scale - for demolition of existing B2 and B8 floorspace. Erection of flexible use floorspace use classes: E(g) - E(g)(i) Offices E(g)(ii) Research and development of products or processes, E(g)(iii) Industrial processes, B2 (restricted to only take place inside buildings) and B8 Storage or Distribution.

Rogate

SDNP/25/02948/TPO: Redwings, Red House Court, Rogate. Crown lift by up to 8m (above ground level) - removal of limbs on the eastern sector no greater than 0.1m in diameter on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T2) within Area, A2 subject to RG/95/00860/TPO.

SDNP/25/02982/TCA: Redwings, Red House Court, Rogate. Notification of intention fell 1 no. Sumac tree (quoted as T3). Crown lift west sector by up to 8m (above ground level) and crown lift east sector by up to 10m (above ground level) on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (quoted as T4).

SDNP/25/03015/HOUS: Hale House, Slade Lane, Rogate. Single storey rear extension to replace existing lean-to, single storey side extension and new side dormer windows.

Southbourne

SB/25/01805/LBC: Dolphin Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Single storey rear and side extension, external alterations including the removal of 1 no. rooflight from the rear roofslope and internal alterations including alterations to ground floor layout.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01624/DOM: 2 Little Ham Cottages, Ham Road, Sidlesham. Wrap around verandah to eastern and southern elevations. Over-cladding rendered elevations.

SI/25/01861/PA3Q: Willowdene Nursery, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Prior Approval - Change of use of an agricultural building to 3 no. dwelling houses (use class C3) and for associated operational development.

Selsey

SY/25/01623/DOM: 39 Albion Road, Selsey. Front balcony.

Stoughton

SDNP/25/02461/HOUS: The Old Forge, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Marginal enlargement of existing garage, including part demolition and rebuild, and associated visual enhancements.

SDNP/25/02995/TCA: Sheepwash Platt, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1).

SDNP/25/03106/TCA: The Manor House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Notification of intention to reduce height down to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holly tree (T1), reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Holly tree (T2), fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T3), crown reduce (height and widths) by 1.5m on 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T4) and remove 2 no. stems on the north-east side (adjacent to field boundary on 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (T5).

Westbourne

WE/25/01754/FUL: Unit 1 Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne. S73a retrospective change of use to a small vehicle haulage company and ancillary repairs.

West Itchenor

WI/25/01782/DOM: Hove-To Cottage, The Street, Itchenor. Proposed single-storey rear extension & chimney removal, solar arrays to South & West facing roof slopes, replacement front facing fenestration and localised repairs to Northern end chimney and roof pitch areas.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01755/TCA: Milland Cottage, Petworth Road, Wisborough Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Copper Beech tree (quoted as T1).

West Wittering

WW/25/01600/DOM: Spray Cabin, 73 Marine Drive, West Wittering. First floor rear balcony extension.

WW/25/01794/FUL: Chambon, Rookwood Road, West Wittering. Replacement dwelling.

Woolbeding

SDNP/25/01787/LIS: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office , Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Renewal of roof coverings. Underpinning with stone facing. Joinery repairs and strengthening to roof structure and timber posts. Replacement straddle stones. Decoration of previously painted surfaces.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk