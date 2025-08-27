Chichester and South Downs planning applications from August 20 to August 27

The latest plans submitted to Chichester and South Downs planning authorities. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between August 20 and August 27.

Birdham

BI/25/01930/DOM: 10 Pescotts Close, Birdham. Replace existing garage and rear extension with wrap around side/rear extension, single storey front extension, replacement roof with raised ridge height, 2 no. dormers and 2 no. roof lights to front elevation, and 1 no. dormer and 1 no. roof light to rear elevation. Various alterations including installation of cladding to all elevations and changes and additions to fenestration including new door opening to front elevation. Erection of garden building.

Bury

SDNP/25/03295/TCA: White Horse House, The Street, Bury. Notifcation of intention to Fell 1 no. Robinia tree (quoted as T1).

Chichester

CC/25/01410/FUL: University Of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane, Chichester. Replacement of existing roof tiles with composite standing seam roof and associated works, installation of photovoltaic panels on 3 no. buildings (halls).

CC/25/01765/LBC: 1 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Rear extension and deepening of existing basement, replacement of stairs to basement, extension of lightwell to front of property and alteration to boundary wall.

CC/25/01798/FUL: Former Central Taxis, Station Approach, Chichester. Conversion of existing Sui Generis taxi Rank into Sui Generis Bar/Cafe with late night operating licence.

CC/25/01956/FUL: 24 West Street, Chichester. Change of use of property from mixed use (doctors surgery and 1no. flat) to 1no. dwellinghouse.

CC/25/01948/LBC: Eastrop House, 3 East Pallant, Chichester. New internal WC on 1st floor.

CC/25/01949/TCA: Telecommunications Mast, Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club, Oaklands Way, Chichester. Notification of intention to height reduce by 1.6m on 1 no. unknown tree (T1). Height reduce by 1m on 1 no. unknown tree (T2). Height reduce by 2.8m on 1 no. unknown tree (T3).

CC/25/01954/PA1A: 46 St James Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves – 3m.

CC/25/01957/ADV: Portfield Peugeot Garage, Quarry Lane, Chichester. 4 no. illuminated fascia signs, 1 no. illuminated pillar pylon sign and 1 no. illuminated pylon sign

CC/25/01984/PA16A: Telecommunications Mast, Blomfield Drive, Chichester. Installation of 20m streetworks design telecommunications mast with 6 no. antenna apertures, ancillary antenna equipment and 1 no.300mm dish antennas with 3 no. equipment cabinets.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01883/FUL: Spindrift, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/03290/TPO: Rectory House, Station Road, Elsted. Reduce height by 4m and reduce all sectors by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree within Area, A1 subject to ELS/65/00430/TPO.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/03319/LDP: Broadoak, Hawksfold Lane West, Fernhurst. Proposed lawful development - refurbishment and reconfiguration, including the construction of a single storey flat roof rear extension. Replacement windows and doors.

Harting

SDNP/25/02952/FUL: Latchetts, 37 Goose Green Lane, West Harting. Demolition and replacement of 1 no. single-storey dwelling and 1 no. detached outbuilding for use as car parking/gym.

Heyshott

SDNP/25/02729/HOUS: Hoyle Farm, Hoyle Lane, Heyshott. Relocation of entrance drive retaining existing access to highway

Midhurst

SDNP/25/03286/TCA: Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, White City, Midhurst. Notification of intention to prune north sector by 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

SDNP/25/03287/TPO: Treetops, 1 Little Court Close, Midhurst. Crown reduce by up to 2m (overall) and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to 83/00680/TPO.

Northchapel

SDNP/25/03344/CND: Lavender Cottage, London Road, Northchapel. Change of Use of adjoining field to be included as part of garden.(Removal of condition 5 of permission NC/98/00407/COU).

Oving

O/25/01962/OBG: Land East Of A27 And South Of B2144 Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Request to vary Section 106 Agreement for Planning Application reference O/11/05283/OUT – Amendment to Football pitch layout.

Petworth

SDNP/25/03297/TCA: Petworth House, Church Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to height reduce by 5m on 1 no. Rubra tree (quoted as T1). Fell 2 no. Robinia trees (quoted as T2 and T3).

SDNP/25/02598/HOUS: Gorehill Lodge, Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, two storey front extension with associated roof works, alterations and additions to fenestration, re-rendering of external walls and alterations to roof over existing northern single storey extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01712/FUL: Oak Meadow, The Lane, Ifold, Billingshurst. Demolition of existing mobile home and outbuilding, replaced with 1 no. dwellinghouse, 1 no. detached four bay carport/store, installation of air source heat pump and associated landscaping.

PS/25/01927/TPA: Costa Porche, The Drive, Ifold, Loxwood. Crown reduce by 2m (height and widths) and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T9) subject to PS/97/00809/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01931/DOM: Island Cottage, Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Two storey side extension and associated alterations.

Selsey

SY/25/01780/DOM: 14 Park Crescent, Selsey. Alterations and additions including flat roof dormer window.

Tangmere

TG/25/01599/TCA: St Andrews Church, Church Lane, Tangmere. Notification of intention to reduce north-east sector by up to 2m, reduce north sector by up to 3m and reduce north-west sector by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree

Westbourne

WE/25/01521/FUL: Hambrook Marlpit, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook, Westbourne. Change of use to equestrian (sui generis).

WE/25/01947/PLD: Brambletye, North Street, Westbourne, Emsworth. Proposed lawful development - rear flat roof dormer, ridge alteration and internal alterations.

West Itchenor

WI/25/01501/DOM: Harbour View Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for to replace 3 no. fruit cages with wire fence, and replace lawn with green, permeable hard surface, for use as tennis court.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01958/OBG: Stable Field, Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green. Discharge of obligation regarding Water Neutrality, section 1, paragraph 3.1 of S106 agreement for Planning Application LX/22/00618/FUL.

West Wittering

WW/25/01426/DOM: Trilby Cottage, Rookwood Road, West Wittering. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory, single storey front extension, associated alterations.

