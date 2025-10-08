Chichester and South Downs planning applications from October 1 to 8

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between October 1 and 8.

Bosham

BO/25/02139/DOM: 1 Elm Terrace, Green Lane, Bosham. Erection of ancillary outbuilding to be used as annexe and store.

BO/25/02196/TPA: Reedness Cottage, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Reduce lowest lateral branch on south sector by approx. 5m, reduce south sector by 2m and reduce lowest branch on north sector by approx 4.5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to BO/72/00046/TPO.

BO/25/02261/DOM: Parkers Pound, Walton Lane, Bosham. Removal of existing side and rear extensions and construction of single storey side and two-storey rear extension

BO/25/02262/LBC: Parkers Pound, Walton Lane, Bosham. Removal of existing side and rear extensions and construction of single storey side and two-storey rear extension.

BO/25/02277/TCA: By Harbour, High Street, Bosham. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Ash trees (T1-T3).

Chichester

CC/25/02147/TPAL Summersdale Court, The Drive, Chichester. Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T11) subject to CC/60/00142/TPO.

CC/25/02151/DOM: 130 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Enclosed front porch.

CC/25/02203/FUL: Unit 2 East, 66 Bognor Road, Chichester. Change of use from trade counter unit to allow flexible permission for either Class B8 with trade counter use or Class E(a) use for the sale of bulky retail goods.

CC/25/02318/TCA: County Record Office, 3 Orchard Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift on eastern sector by up to 10m on 1 no. Quercus ilex tree (quoted as 0TQ1)

CC/25/02324/OUT: Vauxhall Frosts, A27 Chichester Bypass Eastbound, Chichester. Outline planning application (all matters reserved except access) for the demolition of existing buildings and construction of two buildings comprising 'drive-thru' restaurants/coffee shops and/or car service centre (Class E and Sui Generis) uses with associated parking, new substation, servicing arrangements, the installation of EV charging points and associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Donnington

D/25/02207/TPA: 14 Grenville Gardens, Donnington. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1 subject to D/68/00385/TPO.

Earnley

E/25/02328/PA3R: 101C First Avenue, Almodington, Batchmere. Prior Approval - change of use of a building and any land within its curtilage from the use as an agricultural building to a flexible commercial use, as defined in Class E(g) of the Use Classes Order (as amended)

E/25/02368/PA11B: 118 Batchmere Road, Almodington, Earnley. Demolition of agricultural buildings.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02604/HOUS: Suffield House (Formerly Wakefords), Hollist Lane, Easebourne. Increase height of the chimney at the rear of the house by an estimated 1.6m to exceed the ridge height by no more than 0.5m to comply with Building Regulations Approved Document J.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/02199/DOM: Benison, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Erection of a rear link extension, change of loft space to habitable accommodation with 1 no. rear roof dormer.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/03669/HOUS: 47 Vann Road, Fernhurst. Proposed detached garage.

SDNP/25/03868/TPOL Hearts Delight, 21 Midhurst Road, Fernhurst. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T8) within Area, A1 subject to FH/69/00457/TPO.

SDNP/25/03808/LIS: Park House Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Proposed western elevation changes to approved development, reference SDNP/24/05288/LIS.

Funtington

SDNP/25/03867/LDP: Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Installation of water supply for water trough by grazing livestock.

SDNP/25/03856/TPO: Windmill Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Reduce lowest limb on south sector by 50% (back to growth point) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1) subject to FU/96/00534/TPO.

FU/25/02216/FUL: Plot H Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Retrospective (Section 73a) for use of land for the stationing of a caravan for residential purposes, construction of utility building and associated landscape works.

Graffham

SDNP/25/03585/HOUS: Bishops Hill, The Street, Graffham. Erection of carport, relocation of proposed entrance gate, and installation of 2 no. additional solar panels to carport roof and 5 no. solar panels to canopy roof on main dwellinghouse.

Lavant

LV/25/02299/TPA: Woodland At Rear And Adjacent To The Coach House, The Drive, Chichester. Coppice down to 500mm and remove Ivy from base area (all round) on 1 no. Common Hazel tree (T3). Fell to 3m high monolith on 1 no. Common Ash tree (T7). Fell 3 no. Sycamore trees (T11, T13 and T14) and 1 no. Common Ash tree (T15) within Area, A10 subject to 74/00636/TPO.

SDNP/25/03718/HOUS: The Great Barn, Pook Lane, Lavant. Alterations to fenestration including relocation of the front door to existing window opening on south elevation and replacement of existing windows and doors. Replacement of modern brickwork to flintwork. Addition of 2 no. porches and 3 no. rooflights. Re-thatching of existing roof ridge. Formation of new opening in existing front garden wall. Construction of 1 no. garden building and 1 no. garden shed.

SDNP/25/03719/LIS: The Great Barn, Pook Lane, Lavant. Alterations to fenestration including relocation of the front door to existing window opening on south elevation and replacement of existing windows and doors. Replacement of modern brickwork to flintwork. Addition of 2 no. porches and 3 no. rooflights. Re-thatching of existing roof ridge. Formation of new opening in existing front garden wall. Construction of 1 no. garden building and 1 no. garden shed. Internal alterations including replacement staircase, and proposed underfloor heating.

Linch

SDNP/25/03944/HOUS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Proposed extension and alteration of an existing outbuilding to accommodate a new electrical substation to serve Hollycombe House (minor design amendments to previous applications SDNP/25/00669/HOUS and SDNP/25/00670/LIS). Linked to SDNP/25/03945/LIS.

SDNP/25/03945/LIS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Proposed extension and alteration of an existing outbuilding to accommodate a new electrical substation to serve Hollycombe House (minor design amendments to previous applications SDNP/25/00669/HOUS and SDNP/25/00670/LIS). Linked to SDNP/25/03945/LIS.

SDNP/25/03508/FUL: North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden. Erection of three agricultural barns with access improvements, landscaping, and other associated works.

Loxwood

LX/25/01271/FUL: Little Holmbushes, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Erection of a single storey garage along with an access driveway, enclosed by brick boundary wall with timber fence and sliding gate.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/02941/HOUS: Weyborne Estate, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall. 2 no. conservation roof lights.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/03841/TCA: Forest Mead, Linchmere Common Road, Linchmere. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree and 3 no. Lawson's Cypress trees.

Marden

SDNP/25/03320/TCA: Battine House, North Marden Road, East Marden. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m on 2 no. Yew trees and fell approx. 15 no. Elm saplings.

Milland

SDNP/25/03284/CND: Meadow House, 9 Mill Vale Meadows, Milland. Single storey side extension - (Variation of Condition 2 from Planning Permission SDNP/24/03207/HOUS to vary size of side utility extension.

North Mundham

NM/25/01985/ELD: 1 Southlands, Mill Lane, Runcton. Existing lawful development certificate for retention of detached outbuilding and its continued use for use ancillary to the main dwellinghouse and as short-term holiday let.

Northchapel

SDNP/25/03431/HOUS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Northchapel. Internal and external alterations including replacement porches, rear extension and enhancements to fenestration.

Petworth

SDNP/25/03674/TCA: Oades Cottage, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth. Notification of intention to reduce north sector by 2.5m (overhanging property boundary) on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01872/PLD: Shamrear, The Ride, Ifold, Loxwood. Single storey rear extension.

Rogate

SDNP/25/03533/FUL: Sewage Works, Garbitts Lane, Rogate. Installation of Motor Control Centre Kiosk at Rogate Wastewater Treatment Works (WTW).

SDNP/25/03531/LDP: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood, Rogate. Proposed external aluminium pergola.

Singleton

SDNP/25/03913/TCA: Fiennes Cottage, 5 Cobblers Row To The Grove, Singleton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m back to historic cut points on 1 no. Magnolia grandiflora tree (T1).

Southbourne

SB/25/02311/TPA: Wayside Cottage, Tuppenny Lane, Southbourne, Emsworth. Crown reduce by 2m (prune back to pruning points) on 1 Ash tree (T8, quoted as T1), subject to SB/96/00903/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/03955/TCA: Stone Cottage, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% and remove lowest lateral branch on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/25/03467/LIS: 3 Dean Lane End, Forestside, Stoughton. Replace front door to porch.

SDNP/25/03899/TCA: 2-3 Post Office Cottages , Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 40% (all round) and crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

SDNP/25/03729/TPO: Sheepwash Platt , Cooks Lane, Walderton,. Reduce height by 3m and widths (all round) by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1). Tree within Area (A1), subject to SO/76/00968/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/25/02063/DOM: Downsview, 2 Arundel Road, Tangmere. Removal of existing mobile home, demolition of existing store and erection of annexe.

Westbourne

WE/25/02308/FUL: The Old Army Camp, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne. S73a application for use of land for the stationing of 29 no. caravans for residential purposes, construction of 6 no. utility buildings, 29 no. bin/cycle storages and associated landscape works.

Westhampnett

WH/25/02131/FUL: Land To The Rear Of Ash Keys, 25 Stane Street, Westhampnett. Erection of 1 no. 3 bed bungalow.

WH/25/02316/PLD: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive, Westhampnett. Construction of additional and replacement hard surfacing.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/02327/TCA : 1 White House Cottages, School Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (T1) and 1 no. Holly tree (T2)

West Wittering

WW/25/02170/TCA: Bards Cottage, Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 3 no. Oak trees (T1, T2 & T3), fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T4) and crown reduce by up to 1m (back to previous points) on 1 no. Silver birch tree (T5), 3 no. Bay trees (G1).

WW/25/02224/DOM: 11 Owers Way, West Wittering. Replacement east side extension, single storey rear/side extension, first floor rear gable extensions.

WW/25/02320/OBG: Land To The West Of Church Road, Church Road, West Wittering. Request for variation to S106 agreement for affordable housing for Planning Permission 20/02491/OUT.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.