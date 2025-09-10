Chichester and South Downs planning applications from September 3 to September 10

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between September 3 and September 10.

Appledram

AP/25/01610/FUL: Premier Marinas, Chichester Marina, Birdham. Reconfiguration of Pier L.

Bosham

The latest planning applications before Chichester District Council and South Downs Planning Authority. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BO/25/00939/FUL: Combes Boatyard, Smugglers Lane, Bosham. Change of use of building in lawful use for purposes ancillary to the use of Combes House as a dwelling to a separate dwelling.

BO/25/02011/TPA: Windy Ridge, The Drive, Bosham. Reduce east sector by 0.5m and reduce west, south and north sectors by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to BO/24/00420/TPO.

BO/25/02034/TCA: Church Farm House, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow (TL01).

Boxgrove

BX/25/01874/FUL: The Folly, Tinwood Lane, Eartham. Erection of 9 no. dwellings and associated drainage, landscaping, garages, parking and widening the existing access.

Chichester

CC/25/01764/DOM: 1 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Rear extension and deepening of existing basement, replacement of stairs to basement, extension of lightwell to front of property and alteration to boundary wall.

CC/25/02059/TCA: Land At East Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level), crown thin by 15%, and reduce south sector by 0.5m (to ensure a 2m clearance from an adjacent building) on 1 no. Lime tree (T1) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level), crown thin by 15% on 3 no. Lime trees (G1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/02113/DOM: Rithe House, Harbour Way, Chidham. 1 no. Garage/boat store/garden store.

Earnley

E/25/02082/PA3Q: 105 First Avenue, Almodington, Batchmere. Change of use of agricultural building from agriculture to 1no dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Kirdford

KD/25/01832/LBC: Herons Farm, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Construction of freestanding aviary structure.

KD/25/01834/DOM: Herons Farm, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Construction of freestanding aviary structure.

Linchmere

LM/25/01827/TPA: Witham Wood, Marley Lane, Camelsdale, Linchmere. Reduce height by 6m, reduce south sector by 5m, east sector by 3m and west sector by 2m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (A), fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (B), fell 2 no. Beech trees (1 & 2). All 4 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to LM/61/00620/TPO

Selsey

SY/25/01311/DOM: 78 Kingsway, Selsey. Two storey side extension

SY/25/02110/OBG: Land East Of Manor Road, Manor Road, Selsey. Discharge of obligation regarding Landscape Management Plan, Phase 2. Section 1, paragraph 4.3 of the S106 Agreement SY/19/00321/FUL dated 9th December 2019 and discharge of the obligation regarding Open Space Land, Section 1 paragraph 4.4 of the S106 Agreement 19/00321/FUL, dated 9th December 2019

West Wittering

WW/25/01898/FUL: Ella Nore Spit, Ellanore Lane, West Wittering. Deposition of 400 tonnes of shingle at Ella Nore Spit by the bird hide to allow the maintenance of Ella Nore Spit via longshore drift protecting existing saltmarsh habitat located behind the spit.