Chichester and South Downs planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions

The latest planning applications for the Chichester district. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between July 2 and July 9.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bepton

SDNP/25/02659/CND: Old Rectory, Bell Lane, Bepton. Single and two storey extensions and front porch to dwelling, single storey extension to annexe, replacement garage with storage above and alterations to parking area and driveway. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/25/01175/HOUS - single storey garden room on southern elevation of main dwelling).

Boxgrove

SDNP/25/02586/LIS: Seabeach Farm, A285 Thicket Lane To Eartham Lane, Eartham. Erection of replacement single storey rear extension and associated works.

Chichester

CC/25/00938/DOM: 132 Parklands Road, Chichester. Rear single storey extension.

CC/25/01177/DOM: 29 Oving Road, Chichester. Single storey rear/side extension.

CC/25/01408/FUL: Land South Of Chichester Enterprise Centre, Terminus Road, Chichester. Use of the site as Chichester District Council's Contract Services depot, and the erection of a building, siting of 3 no. storage containers and storage unit, perimeter fencing, with vehicle access gates, formation of internal access road, vehicle parking, and associated works.

CC/25/01474/TCA: 109 St Pancras, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce widths by 0.8m (back to boundary) on 1 no. Bay tree and 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (TG1). Reduce west sector by 1.5m (back to growth points) on 1 no. Magnolia grandiflora tree (T2).

CC/25/01489/DOM: 61 Willowbed Drive, Chichester. New front porch with canopy roof, alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation, first floor, rear and side extensions with pitched roof to south and east elevations, rear single storey flat roof extension, alterations and additions to fenestration including replacement of garage door with window, timber cladding to first floor elevations, alterations to boundary treatment, and extension to existing cross over.

CC/25/01522/DOM: 61 The Broadway, Chichester. Two storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension, loft conversion and associated works.

CC/25/01557/ADV: Freestyle, Unit 11 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane. Illuminated and non Illuminated signage with window graphics

CC/25/01560/TPA: Warrendell, Plainwood Close, Chichester. Reduce height by 4m, reduce south sector by 1m, east sector by 3m and north sector by 2m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T32) subject to CC/71/00225/TPO.

CC/25/01581/TPA: Keepers Gate, 5B Lavant Road, Chichester. Crown reduce (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T1) subject to CC/97/00307/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01292/FUL: Lone Pine Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. S73a retrospective - construction of 1 no. shepherd's hut for use as a short-term holiday let and post and rail fence.

CH/25/01515/DOM: Primrose Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. Porch extension and enlarged garage.

Donnington

D/25/01523/PA3R: Manor Farm Barns, The Bricks, Selsey Road, Donnington. Change the use of the existing agricultural barn to a flexible commercial use (Class E)

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02597/TCA: Highridge, Easebourne Street, Easebourne. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1).

SDNP/25/02735/TPO: 10 Brackenwood, Easebourne. Fell 1 no. variegated Ligustrum tree within Woodland, W1 subject to EB/04/00013/TPO.

East Lavington

SDNP/25/02639/LDP: Glenmore , Norwood Lane, East Lavington. Proposed lawful development - replacement rear conservatory extension with new single storey extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/02004/LIS: Sussex Bell House , Bell Road, Fernhurst. Internal alterations, single-storey rear extension with 3 no. rooflights, removal of brick lean-to on northwest elevation, replacement and alterations to fenestration, and associated landscaping works.

Fishbourne

FB/25/00736/DOM: Halcyon, 12 Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne. Rear extension with associated roof works, front garage extension, 1 no. dormer to front elevation, 1 no. dormer to south elevation, 3 no. roof lights to north elevation, alterations and additions to fenestration and installation of cladding.

FB/25/01561/TCA: Little Dolphins, Main Road, Fishbourne. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ornamental Pear tree (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/02319/HOUS: Mants , Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green. External installation of air source heat pump adjacent to existing studio building.

Funtington

SDNP/25/02696/PNTEL: Land at Snowdens and Land at Seek House, Watery Lane, Funtington. Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) - to relocate from footway outside Snowdens to grass verge outside Seek House 1 no. existing copper street cabinet.

FU/25/01247/DOM: 5 Edith Cottages, Mill Road, West Ashling. Two storey rear extension and external alterations.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/02438/TPO: Land North of Lodsworth House, Gills Lane, Lodsworth. Re-coppice 10 no. Hazel trees (quoted as T1-T6, T8, T9, T17 & T19), crown reduce by 0.5-1m on 19 no. Hawthorn trees (quoted as T7, T10, T12-T15, T18, T27- T34 & T36-39), crown reduce by 0.5-1m on 8 no. Hawthorn trees (quoted as G1), crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T20), crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T35), fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T11), 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T16), 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T21 & T25), 1 no. multi-stemmed Ash tree (quoted as T22), 3 no. Conifer trees (quoted as T23, T24 & T26) and 3 no. Willow trees (quoted as T40-T42). All within Area, A1 subject to LD/21/00215/TETPO.

SDNP/25/02653/TCA: Ewers , 1 Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Golden Rain tree (T2). Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Maple tree (T1).

SDNP/25/02433/HOUS: Strawberry Fields, The Street, Lodsworth. Replacement of existing concrete roof tiles with slate roof tiles, installation of in-roof solar panels on south elevation, and installation of cladding to upper half on all elevations and upper part of single storey aspect on east elevation.

Loxwood

LX/25/01553/PA6ABE: Froggats Cottage, Oakhurst Lane, Loxwood. Prior Approval for the relocation of an Agricultural Storage Barn

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/02530/HOUS: Bluebell Cottage, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall. Erection of single-storey side extension, single-storey front porch and two-storey side extension; extension of roof and provision of 3 no. dormer windows to front elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02415/FUL: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst. Change use of ground floor offices to 2 no. flats.

SDNP/25/02469/TCA: Ivy Bank, Carron Lane, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Cypress groups (G001 comprising all (qty 20) stems located on eastern side of rear access to Ivy Bank and G002 comprising a cluster of 3 stems and separate single stem to west of drive). Crown lift to 4m (on road side only) on 4 no. Sycamore trees (G003). Crown reduce by 2m on northern and western sectors on 1 no. Oak tree (T001).

SDNP/25/02626/HOUS: Timbertops, 1 Guillards Oak, Midhurst. Internal alterations and garage conversion with raised roof. New tiled/solid roof to existing conservatory.

SDNP/25/02677/LDP: 14 Downsview Drive, Midhurst. Single storey rear extension.

North Mundham

NM/25/01544/PA3Q: Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane, North Mundham. Change of use to a dwelling house and associated external works as described in the accompanying plans

Oving

O/25/01386/DOM: Foxwood, Gribble Lane, Oving. Single storey side and rear wrap around extension, two storey rear extension. New gates and alterations to boundary treatments.

O/25/01472/ADV: 2 -3 Shopwyke Park, Longacres Way, Chichester. 1 no. internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. internally illuminated projecting sign, 3 no. printed window vinyl graphics, 3 no. internally illuminated LCD window displays, 2 no. non-illuminated A1 poster cases and 6 no. ancillary information signage.

Singleton

SDNP/25/02485/HOUS: The Forge , Cobblers Row To The Grove, Singleton. Block up 2 no. windows (west elevation) and replacement of existing uPvc windows to uPvc white, multi plane flush casement windows.

Southbourne

SB/25/01227/TPA: The Sanderling, Gordon Road, Southbourne. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T4) and pollard down to 5m (above ground level) and reduce widths to 4m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2, TPO'd no. T5). Both trees subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.

SB/25/01568/TPA: Oaktree, 1 Alfrey Close, Southbourne, Emsworth. Crown reduce by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1) subject to SB/84/00879/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/02719/HRA: Woodgate Cottage, 48 Tote Lane, Stedham. Regulation 77 application - phase two bat emergence survey..

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/02571/HOUS: 9 Greenfields, Sutton. Proposed lean-to greenhouse to rear elevation.

Westbourne

WE/25/01096/TCA: Mill House, River Street, Westbourne, Emsworth. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to approx. 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 5 no. Willow trees (T1) and crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (T2).

Westhampnett

WH/25/01358/TPA: Westhampnett Nursing Home, Westhampnett House, Stane Street, Westhampnett. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to WH/73/01077/TPO.