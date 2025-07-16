Chichester and South Downs planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between July 9 and July 16.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bosham

BO/25/01488/LBC: Strange Hall South, Walton Lane, Bosham. Alterations to windows and doors, addition of timber beam to support medieval timber framed structure within panelled living room. Relocation of 1 no. summerhouse outbuilding and 1 no. garden shed. Replacement/repair of boundary structures and moving the entrance. Change to orangery roof to reduce the amount of materials in the material palette.

Chichester

CC/25/01446/DOM: 31 South Bank, Chichester. Single storey rear extension and erection of replacement 1 no. outbuilding and associated works.

CC/25/01547/DOM: Copse View, 32 Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Replacement garage, two storey porch extension, replacement windows and removal of bay additions, raised roof, roof lights, 1 no. swimming pool, 1 no. outbuilding /gym and part single and part 2 storey rear extension.

CC/25/01587/ELD: 37 Lewis Road, Chichester. Existing lawful development certificate for the use as 6 no. persons HMO (Use class C4).

CC/25/01629/OBG: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane, Chichester. Partial discharge of obligation set out in Schedule 1, Paragraph 8.3 (in relation to Havenstoke Park Sports Pitches only) of section 106 agreement dated 21 March 2018 for planning permission 14/01018/OUT.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01519/DOM: Primrose Cottage, Main Road, Nutbourne. 1 no. balcony with privacy screen and 1 no. Juliet balcony to rear elevation with associated alterations to fenestration.

Compton

SDNP/25/02718/TCA: Pyers Croft, B2146 West Marden Hill To Compton Square, Compton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1). Reduce height by up to 3m and reduce south and east sectors by up to 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T2). Reduce south-east and east sectors by 2m (to give 2m clearance from house) on 1 no. Phillyrea tree (T3). Reduce low limb on south-east sector (at 2m above ground level) by 4m and reduce south sector by 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T4).

Donnington

D/25/01535/PLD: Homer, 96 Stockbridge Road, Donnington. Proposed lawful development - erection of 1 no. annexe/office on an existing concrete slab.

Earnley

E/25/01576/PA3Q: 105 First Avenue, Almodington, Batchmere. Prior Approval CoU Agric to Dwelling C3.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01249/FUL: The Barn, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing 1 no. barn. Construction of dual use barn for agricultural use/storage.

EWB/25/01250/LBC: The Barn, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing 1 no. barn. Construction of dual use barn for agricultural use/storage.

EWB/25/01267/DOM: Christmas Cottage, Shore Road, East Wittering. Garage conversion and front facing balcony.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/02762/TCA: Glebe House, 12 Church Road, Fernhurst. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m, reduce north and east sectors by 6m and reduce south and west sectors by 4m on 1 no. Ash tree.

SDNP/25/02331/HOUS: The Barn House, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Proposed rear garden and utility room extension, garage conversion to form gym and new carport. Front and rear dormer window to master bedroom.

Fishbourne

FB/25/01596/DOM: Estoril, Main Road, Fishbourne. Erection of 1 no. garage and movement of fence and gate. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application FB/25/00015/DOM - alternative garage roof profile

FB/25/01639/TPA: Mill Pond Cottage, Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Reduce north sector to give a 1m clearance from a telephone wire on 1 no. Turkey Oak tree (T1) subject to FB/11/00004/TPO.

Funtington

FU/25/01201/FUL: Balsams Farm, Watery Lane, Funtington. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings and construction of replacement commercial building, with associated infrastructure, car parking, access roads and landscaping.

Harting

SDNP/25/02624/HOUS: Thistledown Hucksholt, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Change use of existing barns into additional living accommodation.

SDNP/25/02625/LIS: Thistledown Hucksholt, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Change use of existing barns into additional living accommodation.

SDNP/25/02752/TCA: Road Verge adjacent to The Village Stocks and Whipping Post, Church Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to re-pollard back to previous pollard points (leaving roughly 7- 8m pollard) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1000001).

Lavant

SDNP/25/02830/CCC: The Long Barn, Pook Lane, Lavant. Confirmation of compliance of all planning conditions for planning permissions LV/104/87LB and LV/88/85.

Linchmere

LM/25/01479/DOM: 135 Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale, Haslemere. Two storey side extension, front porch and revised parking following demolition of existing outbuilding.

Loxwood

LX/25/01507/FUL: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Use of land for the stationing of 6 no. caravans for residential purposes, construction of utility buildings and associated landscape works.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/02591/HOUS: Wheelwrights House, Hillgrove Lane, Lurgashall. Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory and internal alterations.

SDNP/25/02592/LIS: Wheelwrights House, Hillgrove Lane, Lurgashall. Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory and internal alterations.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02286/HOUS: 36 Pretoria Avenue, Midhurst. Two storey rear extension, garden wall and replacement front porch.

North Mundham

NM/25/01332/DOM: Woodpeckers, 3 Fletcher Close, North Mundham. Erection of part single storey, part two storey side extension to form annexe

Northchapel

SDNP/25/02448/HOUS: 218 Hammer Cottage, Pipers Lane, Northchapel. 2 storey side extension and single storey rear extension with internal alterations and erection of 1 no. detached garage building.

Petworth

SDNP/25/02737/TCA: The Cobbles, Lombard Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m (just above previous reduction points) and reduce all sectors by 0.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/25/02764/APNR: Land East of Benefold Farm, Blackhouse Lane, Foxhill, Petworth. Chalk track designed to allow the movement of cattle, via foot, from farm buildings to grass paddock for grazing.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00927/FUL: The Old Forge, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Chiddingfold. Change of use and alterations of equestrian barn to 1 no. dwelling and amendments to existing annex.

PS/25/01054/DOM: Shamba, The Ride, Ifold, Loxwood. Demolition of conservatory and garage. Rear and side extension to dwelling , 6 no. new velux skylights and 2 no. lantern skylights and new front porch. Erection of 1 no. new outbuilding for garage and home office space. Provision of additional 1 no. parking space and associated landscaping.

PS/25/01437/FUL: Little Springfield Farm, Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Demolition and replacement dwelling, pool house, annexe, swimming pool and associated works.

PS/25/01543/DOM: Dibbinsdale, Chalk Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Remodelling of existing dormers at first floor. Extension to first floor roof with new dormers. External store added at ground floor level to rear.

PS/25/01603/DOM: Corbiere, The Drive, Ifold, Loxwood. Erection of garage.

Rogate

SDNP/25/02579/FUL: Wenham Edge, Durleighmarsh, Rogate. Retrospective application under s73a for the retention of existing 2 no. timber frame barns (for machinery and equipment storage; and cart shed/log store).

Sidlesham

SI/25/01593/PA3Q: Johnsons Barn, Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Prior approval is sought for the conversion of an agricultural barn situated south of Mill Lane, to one self contained dwelling (C3) under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).

SI/25/01601/TCA: Chimes Cottage, 7 Church Lane, Sidlesham. Notification of intention to reduce height by 6m and reduce widths by 4m on 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/25/02726/TCA: Tribes Hill , Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to pollard by 3m from ground level to previous points on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1). Crown raise on ? sector by ?m 1 no. Spruce tree (T2).

West Itchenor

WI/25/01487/DOM: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Provision of swimming pool, pool house, pergola, garden shed, raised deck and associated landscaping (amendment to WI/24/01653/DOM).

West Lavington

SDNP/25/02542/HOUS: Hill View, Cocking Causeway, Cocking. Replace existing outbuilding with garden room.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01103/DOM: Upfield's Stores, School Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Single storey rear extension, associated external steps and garden wall and replacement of garage rear door with door and window set.

WR/25/01585/DOM: 1 The Luth, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with new pitched roof, erection of new single storey rear extension with hipped roof and changes to external fenestration. Installation of oil tank and screening.

West Wittering

WW/25/01604/TCA: Dog And Duck, Pound Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1).