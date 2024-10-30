Chichester car park could get seven EV charge points

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 30th Oct 2024, 17:36 BST
Chichester Gate Leisure Park. Image: GoogleMapsplaceholder image
Chichester Gate Leisure Park. Image: GoogleMaps
Plans to install seven electric vehicle charging points in a car park in Chichester have been submitted to the district council.

The application, from Raw Charging Ltd, seeks permission to set up the charging points at Chichester Gate Leisure Park, in Terminus Road.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Whilst the proposed development involves the net loss of eight car parking spaces, we consider that there is sufficient car parking capacity in the wider retail car park to cater for parking demand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In addition, the proposal is located in a sustainable location with ease of access to public transport provision. The provision of seven electric charging points will result in improved sustainability for the leisure park.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/02315/FUL.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice