Chichester car park to be structurally appraised as part of council’s plans for year

Planting more than 14,000 trees and carrying out 151 home adaptions for people with disabilities were among the key achievements by Chichester District Council in 2024/25.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These, along with a swathe of other accomplishments, were included in the council’s Annual Report, which was presented to the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8).

Leader Adrian Moss said: “This council’s overall aim is to deliver cost-effective services to our residents that make our district a welcoming and vibrant place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have delivered some great services on budget and enhanced our communities. We should all be very proud of what this council continues to achieve, despite the challenges of reduced government funding.”

Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

As well as a long list of achievements, such as the adoption of a Chichester City Regeneration Strategy and the successful refurbishment of five public loos, the report laid out work that needed to be carried out in 2025/26.

The work included undertaking a structural appraisal and evaluation of the Avenue De Chartres multi-storey car park and footbridges, delivering a walking, wheeling and cycling path across Oaklands Park, and bringing in a Public Spaces Protection Order to deal with anti-social drinking in the city.

With Local Government Reorganisation coming ever closer, the district council will soon become part of a unitary council, covering a larger area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What that will mean for discretionary services – things the council chooses to provide but does not have to by law – is still not known.

Deputy leader Jonathan Brown said: “I genuinely think there are some opportunities to improve services that could come about as a result of Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

“We look at our record and I think we can be very proud of it, and I think residents hopefully will be pleased with what this council has been able to accomplish.

“I just hope that, through the process of LGR, local government will be able to keep a focus on delivery of services, including discretionary services which matter so much to people.”