Chichester City Council invites residents' to autumn meeting on local government reorganisation
The meeting will begin at 5:30pm, with two identical presentations scheduled at 6:00pm and 7:30pm, allowing attendees to drop in at a time that suits them. The focus of the evening will be on the potential impact of government reforms on Hyper Local Areas, and what this could mean for the future of Chichester City.
In addition to the Council’s presentation, the Assembly Room will host a range of local community organisations, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about their work and how they support the city. Representatives will be available throughout the evening to speak with attendees and answer questions.
This is a valuable opportunity for residents to stay informed, engage with local decision-makers, and contribute to shaping the future of Chichester. All are welcome to attend.
For the latest update on the City Plan, visit our website to read the July newsletter: www.chichestercity.gov.uk/city_plan
To stay informed, consider signing up for our newsletter and receive future updates straight to your inbox as soon as they’re published: http://mailchi.mp/chichestercity/chichester-city-council-newsletter