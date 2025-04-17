Chichester City Council to reintroduce ShopMobility scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City Council is delighted to announce the return of the ShopMobility Scheme, designed to provide greater independence and accessibility for individuals with restricted mobility in the city centre. This initiative, launched in partnership with Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester, reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible community.

ShopMobility UK is a nationwide network dedicated to helping individuals access mobility equipment conveniently and affordably. Through this scheme, members of the public can hire manual wheelchairs, powerchairs, and mobility scooters at low cost, ensuring people of all ages can navigate shops and leisure facilities with ease.

Chichester City Council proudly hosts two mobility scooters at The Council House (North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ). Available for hire in 3-hour or 6-hour sessions, these scooters can be booked during Council House opening hours (9am–4pm), providing flexible access for those needing support in their day-to-day activities.

To celebrate the relaunch of ShopMobility in Chichester, the Council will host a special launch event at The Council House on Friday, 2nd May 2025, from 9am to 11am.

Mobility scooter available for hire at The Council House from Monday 5th May.

Guests are invited to enjoy tea, coffee, and cakes in the Old Court Room, with proceeds supporting the Mayor’s Charity. Meanwhile, live scooter demonstrations will take place in the Portico, allowing visitors to experience the convenience of the mobility aids firsthand.

Adding a touch of fun to the event, at 9:30am, the Mayor and Chair of Community Affairs will embark on a friendly scooter race around Chichester City Centre. Their challenge? To visit various shops in search of letters that form a mystery word. The first to return with the correct answer earns the ultimate bragging rights!

We warmly invite all residents and visitors to join us for this special occasion, celebrating accessibility and inclusivity in our city.

For full details on the scheme or to book a mobility scooter, visit https://chichestercity.gov.uk/shopmobility. The website provides information on terms and conditions, hire charges, and the booking process.