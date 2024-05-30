Chichester College running track site. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to build an athletics track at Chichester College have been approved by the district council.

The application for a 300m training track with a 60m sprint straight, warm-up area and fencing was given the nod by planning officers.

A design statement said: “The provision of the new external artificial track will provide increased performance and usage in comparison to the existing paths which loop the playing field, for its partner organisations and community groups during the daytime and evenings.”

One letter of support for the application was received. It said there was demand for training facilities and the new track would allow Chichester Runners and Athletics Club, which has used the site for a number of years, to grow.

Some concerns were raised by the council’s drainage officer about the condition of a culvert that passes through the site and whether it had collapsed at a point just outside the site.