Chichester council depot to move to enable food waste recycling to begin

Chichester District Council’s contract services depot is set to move to enable food waste recycling to begin for residents.

District planners have approved the move to land South of Chichester Enterprise Centre, Terminus Road, Chichester, where a building will be constructed and there will be three storage containers and a storage unit, perimeter fencing, with vehicle access gates, formation of internal access road, vehicle parking, and associated works.

Council officers said: “Relocating part of Chichester District Council’s (CDC) Waste Management Services would enable the introduction of food waste recycling at the larger Westhampnett depot.

"This would be achieved by transferring two of the quieter teams, the garden waste and street cleaning to an underutilised site on Terminus Road. The reuse of the site for commercial/industrial uses, which has been underutilised following the redevelopment of the Chichester Enterprise Centre, is supported by policy and carries significant positive weight.

An image of the new depot by Studio Four Architects

“The proposal aligns well with the mixed commercial and industrial character of Terminus Road, introducing only a modest amount of new built form and maintaining the overall appearance of the area. It would have no significant adverse effects on local ecology, nearby trees, or the surrounding highways network. Additionally subject to recommended conditions, the scheme is considered acceptable in terms of air quality, land contamination, and noise. Existing surface water drainage infrastructure will be reused.”

They said the depot will address the storage and parking needs of the ‘Green Team’ and the ‘Streets Team’, with staff welfare facilities provided at the Chichester Enterprise Centre.

The proposed works include the erection of perimeter palisade security fencing (2.4m high) with vehicle access gates, siting of three storage containers (6m x 20m x 2.5m), a modular storage building (10.2m x 10m x 4.8m), a storage building for the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (the COSHH store) (2m x 3m x 2.5m) and line painting of 23 large parking spaces and 20 standard parking spaces (including three double electric vehicle charging points) all on the existing hardstanding.

The site would be open from 06:30 to 16:00 daily. During this time an increased number of vehicle movements would occur through staff and operational vehicles, officers said..

“There are around 30 staff members who would be based at the site, with approximately 20 arriving by vehicle at the beginning of their shift (i.e. before 07:00),

“The two teams operate a total of 20 vehicles to deliver their services. Typically, each vehicle departs the site early, around 07:00 and returns only at the end of the working day, with minimal likelihood of returning during the day. Therefore, in addition to staff vehicle movements, there would be up to 20 two-way service vehicle movements, all occurring outside peak commuting hours. At weekends, vehicle movements are significantly reduced, with fewer staff on site and a maximum of eight vehicle movements (four service vehicles in total).

"Taken cumulatively, the increase in vehicle activity during both the week and at weekends would not result in a significant intensification of site use, nor would it lead to a severe impact upon the operational capacity of the local highways network.

To see the decision go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and search for CC/25/01408/FUL.