Chichester council leader says planning reforms are ‘retrograde’

The leader of Chichester District Council has hit out at the government’s proposed planning reforms, calling them ‘a retrograde step’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8), members approved the council’s response to a consultation on the reform of planning committees.

While already in line with most of it, there was one area which raised hackles – the plan to lower the threshold at which councils could be pulled up for poor decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, no more than 10% of major and non-major decisions can be overturned on appeal. The government wants to drop that to 5%.

Adrian Moss, Chichester District Council

While this won’t be a problem when it comes to the applications for smaller things simply due to the sheer number that cross the planning team’s desks each year, for major developments it could quickly become an issue.

In the last two-year rolling period, the council determined 65 major applications, 12 of which went to appeal. Of those, four were allowed by the Planning Inspectorate. This meant that 6.2% of the decisions made about major developments were over-turned.

Under the proposed changes, that performance could put the council at risk of being designated – picked up by the Secretary of State for not adequately performing its function when determining applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning services, said the change would ‘unreasonably penalise councils like Chichester’.

And leader Adrian Moss said: “I think this is, in many ways, a retrograde step. It will really reduce our ability to plan locally.”

Mr Moss said that, while the government’s plans for devolution passed more power to local authorities, the planning system was heading the other way.

He added: “They don’t understand the local condition. We have an outstanding planning team here in Chichester – as we do across West Sussex in all the other authorities – and they understand the areas. They understand the challenges we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moss said that council decisions being overturned by planning inspectors had done short-term and long-term damage to the district’s communities.

He added: “I think if this government wants devolution, they need to allow devolution in a number of other areas – and that includes planning – and not trying to centralise it because we’re not doing what they want.”