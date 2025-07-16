Chichester District Council is to take more than £665,000 from its general reserve to pay for repair and maintenance work on some of its most valuable assets.

The projects include £100,000 for work on the City Walls, £255,000 for the Guildhall, £10,000 for the East Marden Well, and £200,000 for The Old Bakery, in Petworth.

The total cost of the work will be more than £1.4m, with £756,000 being taken from the council’s repair and maintenance reserve.

Approval to take the remaining £665,133 from the general reserve was given during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 15).

Chichester's Guildhall. Image: LDR

The need for the various projects was highlighted when stock condition surveys were carried out in 2023 and turned up some ‘medium to large size’ work that was needed. In addition, some building elements were simply coming to the end of their life cycle and needed replacing.

Adrian Moss, leader of the council, said: “These works are important to maintain the functionality, condition and value of the council’s built assets and to prevent deterioration in their physical condition.”

Work will be carried out in phases, with the first expected to start in early 2026.

Last week, more than £1million was approved by the cabinet to pay for improvement work in car parks and properties owned by the council.

Part of the Chichester City Walls. Image: GoogleMaps

Some £1.1million from the Asset Replacement Programme and £114,000 from the general reserve will be used to: replace street lighting in car parks and along city streets; carry out structural work and lighting upgrades at Avenue de Chartres Car Park; and carry out repairs and relining in the car parks at East Pallant/Cawley Priory, St Cyriacs, Northgate, and Post Office, Midhurst.

On top of that, essential works will be carried out at East Pallant House, such as partial re-roofing, replacing light lanterns, air con units and the electricity distribution board.

Work at the Novium Museum will include flooring replacement, work to the ceiling, roof and fire alarm, and replacement lighting.