Chichester councillors call on government to scrap NI increase for charities and care home sector

Chichester District Councillors unanimously condemned the government’s proposed increase in National Insurance payments which will be levied on the charitable and care home sectors.

In a motion to Full Council put forward by Liberal Democrat Councillor James Vivian, CDC called on the Government to review the Budget proposals to ensure that charities and care homes are excluded from the increase in employer contributions to NI.

The Liberal Democrat controlled council also voted that the Leader of the Council should write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer requesting that the proposals are not implemented, and to local MPs, inviting them to continue to use their influence in Westminster to raise the issue with the relevant Government ministers.

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller, who is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for primary care and hospitals, raised the impact of the NI increase on the care and health sector in the House of Commons in her response to the Budget earlier this month. Hospices, GP practices and charities will all be adversely impacted by the proposal, she told the government, urging that they should all be excluded from the increase.