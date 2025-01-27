Chichester councillors in favour of closing smacking laws 'loophole'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester district councillors have spoken in favour of closing a ‘loophole’ in the smacking laws.

In England it is legal for a carer or parent to discipline their child physically if it is a ‘reasonable’ punishment.

But during a meeting of the full council, Maureen Corfield (Lib Dem, Chichester North) tabled a motion calling on the district’s MPs to actively support the closure of that ‘loophole’.

Ms Corfield cited the case of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was murdered by her father and stepmother – with the father telling police he had ‘legally punished her’.

She said: “It is unthinkable that any parent or carer could hide behind our legal system to justify such cruelty – and yet, children living in England today have less protection from assault than adults. The law needs changing.”

The motion also called for the MPs to support the introduction of a unique ID for every child to help with better data sharing around those not attending school.

And it asked for schools to become a fourth statutory safeguarding partner, alongside the police, social care and health services, with a register to be created showing those being home-schooled.

Finally, it said councils should be given increased powers when it came to signing off on home-schooling requests for some of the most vulnerable children.

There were concerns from some councillors about ‘stigmatising’ children who were home-schooled, as well as their parents and carers.

Donna Johnson (Green & Local Alliance Group, Sidlesham & Selsey North) said: “We must not conflate home education with the probability of a safe-guarding risk. There is absolutely no evidence-based data to suggest that home education presents a risk to children.”

Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) said he agreed with the sentiment of the motion but added: “The removal of a parent’s right to bring up their child in a way that criminalises even a minor slap cannot be right. We can’t be living in a nanny state.”

The issues raised in the motion echo those in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which was introduced in December and debated in Parliament earlier this month.

Leader Adrian Moss will write to MPs Jess Brown Fuller and Andrew Griffith.