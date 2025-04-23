Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: April 16 to April 23

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between April 16 and April 23.

Bosham

BO/24/02934/OUT: Monks Horton, Brook Avenue, Bosham. Outline application some matters reserved except Access – demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and construction of up to 3 no. dwellings.

The latest planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Bury

SDNP/25/01327/FUL: Bury Ce Aided Primary School, West Burton Lane, Bury. Installation of 2 no. air source heat pumps, within existing metal mesh fence enclosure and associated works.

Chichester

CC/25/00500/FUL: 4-5 Market Road, Chichester. Change of use of ground floor from Public House (sui generis) to Adult Gaming Centre (sui generis).Chichester

CC/25/00748/FUL: 78-81 Pound Farm Road, Chichester. Replacement of existing windows to a block of 4 no. flats with double glazed white coloured upvc to front elevation and dark brown coloured upvc windows and balcony doors to the rear elevation.

CC/25/00866/TPA: Land South West And South East Of 6 March Square, Chichester. Crown reduce by 3m to previous pruning points on 2 no. Plane tree (T1 & T2). Crown raise to give 2.5m clearance over footway on south sector on 6 no. Purple Prunus tree (T3, T4, T5, T6, T7 and T8) within Woodland, W2, subject to 68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00923/ADV: 2 Eastgate Square, Chichester. 2 no. off set of individual letters signs. 6 no. off sets of faux neon acrylic individual letters sign. 1 no. off logo roundel. 1 no. off projection sign.

CC/25/00932/TPA: Land (Open Space) Fronting 21-26 Marchwood Gate, Marchwood, Chichester. Reduce height by 2m and reduce north-east sector by 1m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T13) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Fernhurst:

SDNP/25/01567/ADV: 2 Midhurst Road, Fernhurst. Installation of 2 no. signs on the north and east elevation, internally illuminated.

Fishbourne

FB/25/00780/DOM: Random Cottage, 3 Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Demolition of existing conservatory and new single-storey side extension.

Funtington

SDNP/25/01202/FUL: Land adjacent to Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Creation of a pond within existing grassland field.

SDNP/25/01623/PNCOUF: Land East of West Stoke Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Change of Use, Class R - agricultural buildings to a flexible commercial use.

Graffham

SDNP/25/01561/TCA: Red Oak, Graffham Street, Graffham. Notification of intention to height reduce by 1.5m 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/25/01181/FUL: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Replacement dwelling, ancillary building and associated landscaping including ha-ha and pond.

Kirdford

KD/25/00730/DOM: Chestnut Cottage, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Lean-to carport.

Lavant

SDNP/25/01518/TCA: 42 Sheepwash Lane, East Lavant. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Alder trees (T1 and T2).

SDNP/25/01560/TCA: 16 Lower Road, East Lavant, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (quoted as T1).

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/01341/HOUS: Old Bakehouse, Surrey Road, Lickfold, Lurgashall. Single storey extension and pitched roof over flat roofed section. External alterations including solar panels.

Plaistow and Ifold

SDNP/25/01442/HOUS: Foundry Farm , Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Northchapel. Erection of a 3 bay garage with dormer in roof.

Selsey

SY/25/00539/LBC: Stone Millward Rapers Solicitors, 87 High Street, Selsey. 2 no. signs to front and side of building.

SY/25/00774/DOM: Beacon House, 4 Ursula Square, Selsey. Single storey side extension with mezzanine floor and external alterations.

SY/25/00813/FUL: RNLI Lifeboat Station, Kingsway, Selsey. New lifeboat station for Shannon-class and D-class lifeboats and associated crew accommodation. Demolition of existing ALB station (on pier) and RNLI buildings (on proposed site). Construction of a beach launching ramp and local alterations to the sea wall. (Variation of conditions 3 and 5 of permission 15/00303/FUL- changes material/details to primary ALB boathall door to bi fold).

Sidlesham

SI/25/00729/LBC: Keycroft, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Installation of fencing and motorised entrance gates

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/01350/FUL: Mayfield, Mill Lane, Stedham. Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and outbuildings. Erection of a detached dwelling, garaging and associated works.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/25/01555/TCA: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Fraxinus angustifolia Raywood trees (quoted as 1-5).