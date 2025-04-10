Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: April 2 to April 9

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between April 2 and April 9.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00656/DOM: Mallards, 6 Oakmeadow, Birdham. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension with integrated pergola and replacement of tile cladding with cedar cladding on rear elevation.

BI/25/00806/FUL::Land Adjacent To Cowdry Barn, Birdham Road, Birdham. Erection of new dwelling, detached garage and swimming pool.

BI/25/00827/DOM: Coombers Barn Farm, Birdham Road, Birdham. Extension and first floor roof works, new open front porch and side garden room to dwelling. 1 no. garage and studio.

Bosham

BO/25/00489/DOM: The Retreat, Moreton Road, Bosham. Single storey extension to south-east elevation and replacement front porch

BO/25/00494/DOM: The Bourse, Delling Lane, Bosham. Erection of garden office building.

BO/25/00848/DOM: Cedar Lodge, Walton Lane, Bosham. Installation of ground floor windows to south and west elevations. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/01543/DOM - proposed bi fold doors with brick infill on west elevationa and retain window on north elevation).

Chichester

CC/25/00395/LBC: Chichester Harbour Hotel, North Street, Chichester. Repair/rebuild external side entrance steps, repair/replace railings, and remove/rebuild chimney stack.

CC/25/00399/PLD: 25 Parchment Street, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - rear extension, loft conversion and associated works.

CC/25/00584/FUL: St Pancras Church, St Pancras, Chichester. Temporary access ramp and replacement of rear double doors with single door.

CC/25/00634/DOM: 68 Cedar Drive, Chichester. Single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and front canopy.

CC/25/00633/PLD: 48 Broyle Road, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - change of use to House of Multiple Occupancy.

CC/25/00702/PLD: St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Proposed lawful certificate for the erection of a new temporary mortuary at St Richards Hospital Chichester.

CC/25/00711/FUL: Over The Way, Church Road, Chichester. Change of use from dwellinghouse to dentist. Minor alterations to parking layout.

CC/25/00757/FUL: 13A Oving Road, Chichester. Dropped kerb, vehicle crossover and creation of 2 no. off street parking places.

CC/25/00790/ADV: Unit 11 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, Chichester. Internally illuminated Fascia signage, building signage and window graphics

CC/25/00796/FUL: Flats 67, 69, 71 And 73 Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement of windows, communal entrance doors and communal staircase windows.

CC/25/00797/FUL: Flats 75 - 81 (odds) Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows to block of 4 no. flats, and replacement of communal entrance doors and staircase windows.

CC/25/00798/FUL: Flats 83 - 89 (odds) Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows to block of 4 no. flats, and replacement of communal entrance doors and staircase windows.

CC/25/00799/FUL: Flats 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 43,45,47,51,53,55,57,59,61,63 And 65 Lennox Road. Chichester. Replacement windows, communal entrance doors and communal staircase windows.

CC/25/00825/DOM: 41 York Road, Chichester. Alterations to existing rear extension, two storey front extension, alterations to fenestration. creation of front driveway, and boundary treatments.

CC/25/00849/DOM: 40 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Replacement of 3 no. 1st floor windows on south east elevation and 1 no. ground floor window on north east elevation.

CC/25/00847/TCA: 30 Washington Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Arbutus tree (T1).

Earnley

E/25/00541/FUL: Bookers Barn, Bookers Lane, Earnley. Replacement of 2 no. existing barns with 1 no. dwelling, 1 no. outbuilding and associated works, including landscaping and installation of wildlife pond.

E/25/00777/DOM: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Proposed erection of new timber field access gate

E/25/00778/LBC: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Proposed erection of new timber field access gate

East Dean

SDNP/25/01293/LIS: 28 East Dean Lane, East Dean. Replacement single storey porch.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01174/FUL: Pondfield Farm and Stud, Midhurst Road, Fernhurst. Replacement rural workers accommodation.

SDNP/25/01144/HOUS: Mud House, Copyhold Lane, Fernhurst, Proposed new single storey rear extension and first floor alterations including a new staircase and valley roof.

Funtington

SDNP/25/01519/TCA: The Glebe, Church Lane, Funtington. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (T8). Reduce west sector by 3m, reduce north and south sectors by 2m and remove lowest limb on east sector (at approx. 5m above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T9). Reduce east and west sectors by 3m, reduce north and south sectors by 2m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T10). Reduce north, west, and east sectors by 3m on 1no. Yew tree (T11). Crown reduce by 1.5m and crown raise by up to 3m (above ground level) on 2 no. Yew trees (T12 and T13).Reduce south, east and west sectors by 1.5m and crown raise by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T14).

Harting

SDNP/25/00494/FUL: 1 The Square & 1 North Lane, South Harting. Block up/fill in 2 no. internal doors creating 2 no. independent separate dwelling units.

SDNP/25/01268/TPO: Eastfield, Orchard Close, East Harting. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T6). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no Oak tree (T1). Crown reduce by 2.5m on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 & T4). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Oak tree (T3). Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no.. Oak tree (T5). Crown reduce by 3.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T7). All 7 no. Oak trees within Area, A1 subject to HT/64/00555/TPO.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/05196/LIS: Cranmore Cottage, Peace Road, Heyshott. Replace 3 no. external doors, replace front (East) and rear (South) external door canopies. Rebuild chimney stack on South elevation, remove and re-locate internal stairs, install loft insulation, 2 no.extractor fans. Install 2 no. windows to existing garage alongside various internal and external alterations.

SDNP/25/01230/LDP: 274 Leggs Lane, Heyshott. Proposed lawful development - Installation of solar PV panels to roof.

Lavant

LV/25/00863/TPA: Land North Of Marchwood Gate, Marchwood, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) - removal of 5 no. lowest limbs on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T34). Remove 2 no. lowest limbs on east sector and reduce 2 no. lowest limbs on the west sector by 2m on 1 no. Larch tree (quoted as T48). Both trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/93/00640/TPO.

SDNP/25/01251/TCA: Fernhurst, A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

Loxwood

LX/25/00373/FUL: Songhurst Farm, Pigbush Lane, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Siting of 1 no. container, containing 2 no. biomass boilers and fuel storage.

LX/25/00614/FUL: Headfoldswood Cottage, Plaistow Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Change of use of land from agricultural to domestic, removal of existing garage and construction and relocation of new garage/carport with workroom/hobbies room above.

LX/25/00638/DOM: 1 Hall House, Guildford Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Erection of outbuilding in garden for home office use.

LX/25/00753/DOM: Belmont, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars, Loxwood. Demolition of existing garage and erection of part single part two storey side and rear extensions.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/00661/HOUS: Deerfell, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall, New lean to extension.

SDNP/25/01140/HOUS: Sods Farm, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall. Provision of new access point to provide off-road parking.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/01106/LDP: Midhurst Rother College, North Street, Midhurst. Installation of 1 no. steel framed duo-pitch polycarbonate roof canopy to an overall size of 21000mm X 21000mm including aluminium box profile guttering and downpipes (with shoe discharging 50mm above ground level).

North Mundham

NM/25/00869/PLD: Ten Acre, Fisher Lane, North Mundham. Stationing of caravan for ancillary use to dwelling.

Petworth

SDNP/25/01421/FUL: Various Garage Sites, Petworth. Demolition of garages across 11 sites east and west of Station Road (A285) as shown on the submitted location plan, and the construction of 19 dwellings, with associated accesses, parking spaces and landscaping (Phased Development).​​​​​​​

SDNP/25/01344/LIS: Percy Cottage, 3 High Street, Petworth. Re-paint existing front door to a different colour.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00443/FUL: Land South Of Rumbolds Lane, Plaistow, Billinghurst. 15 no. dwellings and associated works.

PS/25/00643/ELD: The Forge, Oak Lane, Shillinglee, Plaistow. Existing lawful development certificate for the erection of a building.

Southbourne

SB/25/00661/TPA: 26 Sadlers Walk, Hermitage, Southbourne, Emsworth. Reduce south sector by 1.5-2m (to create 3m clearance from building) and crown lift by up to 1m (above ground level) on south sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T7) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

SB/25/00737/DOM: 32 New Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey rear extension and alterations.

SB/25/00840/FUL: 231 - 233 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 3 of planning permission SB/15/02399/FUL - to extend the hours and maximum number of children engaged in outdoor play activities and erection of a replacement fence

SB/25/00831/DOM: Mountain Ash, 106 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Insertion of 2 no. rear side facing dormer windows, alterations to rear extension to incorporate the roof of single storey rear extension and inclusion of front boundary fence (alternative to permission 23/00699/DOM).

Sidlesham

SI/25/00726/DOM: Sonatine, 44 Keynor Lane, Sidlesham. Proposed garage with storage above and vehicular access.

SI/25/00814/FUL: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane, Sidlesham. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the provision of 22 no. Gypsy/Traveller pitches (across 11 Plots) comprising 22 no. static caravans and 11 no. touring caravans.

Selsey

SY/25/00551/PLD: The Manor, 75 Manor Road, Selsey. Change use of existing bungalow to 4 no. self-contained residential units with 24/7 care provisions with linked services to the adjoining care home on site.

SY/25/00691/DOM: 6 Kilnwood Close, Selsey. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single story side extension.

SY/25/00803/DOM: 35 - 37 Albion Road, Selsey. 2 no. balconies to the front elevation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/00752/TCA: Yew Tree Cottage, 33 Queens Street, Stedham. Notification to fell 2 no. Eucalyptus trees (T1 & T2).

Stoughton

SDNP/25/01043/HOUS: 2 Emms Cottages, B2147 Racton Lane To Hares Lane, Racton, Stoughton. Demolish existing shed and greenhouse and erect 1 no. detached annexe/ancillary accommodation.

Tillington

SDNP/25/00925/HOUS: 1 Highbank Cottages, River Lane, River, Tillington. Timber frame garage with new parking area. Alteration to the dwelling to include new oak frame side return covered walkway.

SDNP/25/01082/HOUS: Keyes Wells, Upperton Road, Upperton, Tillington. Remove internal wall and level floor of snug and office area. Single storey extension to existing toilet. Replacement garden door. 2 no. skylights and 1 no. eastern window. Remove ceiling. 1 no. garden room.

SDNP/25/01083/LIS: Keyes Wells, Upperton Road, Upperton, Tillington. Remove internal wall and level floor of snug and office area. Expand existing toilet. Replacement garden door. 2 no. new skylights and 1 no. new eastern window. Remove ceiling. 1 no. timber structure in garden.

Westbourne

WE/25/00429/DOM: The Granary, Whitechimney Row, Westbourne, Emsworth. Single storey front extension with 1 no. rooflight, including new hipped roof. New rear elevation 1 no. window, new pitched-roof canopy and replacement garage doors with glazed top lights. Replacement 6 no. roof windows. With enlarged patio within courtyard.

WE/25/00549/PLD: 26 Mill Road, Westbourne, Emsworth. Proposed first floor rear box dormer.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01353/TCA: 164 and 165 A286 The Grinch to Town Lane, West Dean. Notification of intention to remove 30m of box hedge and replace with 30m of native hedgingsborough Green

WR/25/00565/DOM: 1 The Luth, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Demolition of existing carport and rear ground floor extension, change use of garage to habitable accommodation with new pitched roof, erection of new single-storey rear extension and front porch, removal of chimney on rear elevation, installation of 1 no. chimney on side elevation and 1 no. flue on front elevation, with various alterations including changes to fenestration. Installation of oil tank and screening - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WR/23/02867/DOM - to vary roof to existing garage and rear extension to flat roof, with larger footprint, alterations to fenestration and cladding and removal of chimney on side elevation and flue on front elevation.